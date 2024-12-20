Idaho's Best Hot Springs Provide The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Road Trip
While some of the most luxurious hot spring destinations with gorgeous views require meticulous planning and overseas travel, some states offer the chance to relax and bathe in naturally heated waters closer to home without breaking the bank. Greece has secret hot springs in Santorini that are a less crowded alternative to Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but if you want a domestic option, look no further than Idaho. The Gem State is home to an abundance of roadside hot springs, perfect for a scenic road trip.
Idaho boasts unspoiled natural beauty, from the rugged Sawtooth Mountains and the desolate Bruneau Sand Dunes to the majestic Shoshone Falls, nicknamed the "Niagara Of The West." Its breathtaking landscapes and unique topography are the result of the region's volcanic activity, which curated the ideal conditions for the formation of naturally heated hot spring pools. Many western U.S. states are home to hot springs due to their unique geological features.
Hot springs form when geothermally heated water rises up from the Earth's crust to the surface. These pools offer numerous health benefits, from stress reduction and improved blood circulation to easing sore muscles and alleviating pain. If bathing in warm, mineral-rich waters sounds like the perfect addition to your road trip itinerary, Idaho's hot springs set against some of the state's most picturesque backdrops are a must-visit.
How to discover Idaho's best hot springs on your road trip
Idaho is home to more than 200 hot springs, approximately 120 of which are suitable for human use. Among the most popular is the Mountain Village Resort Hot Springs in Stanley, located within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near the Salmon River. The resort's three pools are individually enclosed in a rustic wooden cabin and feature doors that open up to stunning views of the Sawtooth Mountains. These pools are available for private bookings, accommodating up to 10 people for 90-minute sessions.
Another standout option in Stanley is Boat Box Hot Springs, a uniquely designed small round wooden tub fed geothermally heated water through a pipe. With a maximum capacity of three people, this charming hot water tub offers a tranquil experience, surrounded by the rushing waters of the Salmon River. It's free to visit and is maintained by the local community, making it a special highlight in the area. After your visit, head to Sunbeams Hot Springs, just 9 miles away. This spring is an off-the-beaten-path, rustic experience, with several pools of varying temperatures and basic amenities, including an outhouse for changing.
From there, those seeking solitude in the wilderness should drive 66 miles west to Kirkham Hot Springs in Lowman. Located at the banks of the South Fork Payette River, Kirkham offers a series of tiered pools surrounded by cascading waterfalls and breathtaking alpine scenery. About 70 miles south of Stanley, another option is Frenchman's Bend Hot Springs, located in the Sun Valley near Ketchum. While the road conditions can be icy in the winter, these hot springs are located just off the street, offering water between 105 and 124 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tips for enjoying Idaho's hot springs
Visiting Idaho's hot springs requires some preparation to ensure an enjoyable experience. Many springs are in remote locations, and while some are free to enter, others may charge a fee for access or parking. These spots may lack card payment options, so bringing cash is advisable. Additionally, it is important to respect the capacity of each pool to prevent overcrowding and maintain comfort for yourself and other visitors.
Although Idaho's hot springs can be enjoyed year-round, winter is a particularly spectacular time to visit. Soaking in steaming pools while surrounded by snow-capped mountains and diverse landscapes makes for a truly memorable experience. Fall also offers its own unique charm, as the weather is milder, there are fewer crowds, and a colorful landscape of changing leaves surrounds the pools.
Staying hydrated is vital during any hot springs visit, as hot water causes sweating, which can deplete electrolytes in your body. Bring plenty of water or electrolyte-replenishing drinks for the duration of your visit. Packing a towel, like the Youphoria Fast-Drying, Lightweight Microfiber Travel Towel, is also recommended for drying off and changing into warm clothes after your soak. Finally, respecting these natural pools is key to preserving them for future use. Always take your trash home with you, avoid bringing glass containers, and dress appropriately for the weather conditions.