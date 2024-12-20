Idaho's Best Hot Springs Provide The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Road Trip

While some of the most luxurious hot spring destinations with gorgeous views require meticulous planning and overseas travel, some states offer the chance to relax and bathe in naturally heated waters closer to home without breaking the bank. Greece has secret hot springs in Santorini that are a less crowded alternative to Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but if you want a domestic option, look no further than Idaho. The Gem State is home to an abundance of roadside hot springs, perfect for a scenic road trip.

Idaho boasts unspoiled natural beauty, from the rugged Sawtooth Mountains and the desolate Bruneau Sand Dunes to the majestic Shoshone Falls, nicknamed the "Niagara Of The West." Its breathtaking landscapes and unique topography are the result of the region's volcanic activity, which curated the ideal conditions for the formation of naturally heated hot spring pools. Many western U.S. states are home to hot springs due to their unique geological features.

Hot springs form when geothermally heated water rises up from the Earth's crust to the surface. These pools offer numerous health benefits, from stress reduction and improved blood circulation to easing sore muscles and alleviating pain. If bathing in warm, mineral-rich waters sounds like the perfect addition to your road trip itinerary, Idaho's hot springs set against some of the state's most picturesque backdrops are a must-visit.