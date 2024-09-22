The US' Oldest Scenic Route Is A Pacific Northwest Paradise With Stunning Coastal Views

Built in 1913, the Historic Columbia River Highway runs along the Oregon side of the 80-mile long, 4,000-foot deep Columbia River Gorge, from Troutdale east to The Dalles. Hwy 30, as it's known, was replaced as a transportation corridor in the 1960s by Interstate 84, which gobbled up some of the historic route, but the sections that remain are either road tripable in a car or have been repurposed as pedestrian and bike paths. The plan is to eventually, by the early 2030s, restore the entire 73 miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail for recreational use.

Waterfall lovers will have lots to revel in on this route, which rivals Oregon's other waterfall mecca, Silver Falls State Park's Trail of Ten Falls, for beauty. The original highway was thoughtfully mapped out to provide views of many falls right from the roadside. But if you're a hiker, well, you can see twice as many thanks to options like the Eagle Creek Trail, a steep trek that will take you to one waterfall after another, each more dramatic than the last.

The gorge is also dotted with small, intimate campgrounds lush with greenery, like Eagle Creek and Wyeth. It's home to the historic Columbia River Gorge Hotel, situated around the gorge's midpoint, where presidents have slept, as have movie stars from Rudolph Valentino to Tom Cruise. Cool in the summer and breathtaking when the autumn leaves turn, the Gorge is a year-round wonderland. In the winter, when frost coats the leaves in frozen lacework, you can see Multnomah Falls free of the usual crowds. You could make this trip once per season, and it would be completely different, and equally memorable, each time.

