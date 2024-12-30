The Heart Of The Bahamas Boasts A Pristine Private Island Of Chic Oceanfront Cottages And Bungalows

Upon landing on Kamalame Cay, you'll be greeted by the smell of sea salt, tropical fruit, and fresh coconuts. You'll hear the sounds of merry birdsong and light ocean waves breaking at the shoreline. You'll see vibrant bougainvilleas in full bloom, an impossibly turquoise sea, and verdant jungle foliage all around. And you'll feel soft, white sand between your toes as you make your way up the beach. This is what you can expect from your retreat in paradise.

Kamalame Cay is located in Andros, the Bahamas' largest island and a gorgeous tropical haven in the Caribbean. It's known affectionately as "The Big Yard". While the Bahamian archipelago is made up of around 700 individual islands, only 30 are actually inhabited. Andros, whose land area is larger than all the other islands combined, is one of them, but it is much less developed than some of the more popular islands. This means that you will have views of lush, untouched forests teeming with wildlife and vast stretches of coastline all to yourself. Just behind the cay is Blue Holes National Park, a protected natural reserve containing over 180 exquisite swimming holes along with the surrounding palm trees and pine forests. And to the north of the cay, extending more than 124 miles along the east coast, is the Andros Barrier Reef — the third-largest fringing reef in the world and a vibrant underwater wonderland that will take your breath away.

A stay at Kamalame Cay will give you access to all of this remote natural beauty and more. This is a private-island resort with just 22 rooms available (along with a few villas), so it's the perfect spot if you are seeking exclusivity, luxury, and privacy.