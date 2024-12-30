The Heart Of The Bahamas Boasts A Pristine Private Island Of Chic Oceanfront Cottages And Bungalows
Upon landing on Kamalame Cay, you'll be greeted by the smell of sea salt, tropical fruit, and fresh coconuts. You'll hear the sounds of merry birdsong and light ocean waves breaking at the shoreline. You'll see vibrant bougainvilleas in full bloom, an impossibly turquoise sea, and verdant jungle foliage all around. And you'll feel soft, white sand between your toes as you make your way up the beach. This is what you can expect from your retreat in paradise.
Kamalame Cay is located in Andros, the Bahamas' largest island and a gorgeous tropical haven in the Caribbean. It's known affectionately as "The Big Yard". While the Bahamian archipelago is made up of around 700 individual islands, only 30 are actually inhabited. Andros, whose land area is larger than all the other islands combined, is one of them, but it is much less developed than some of the more popular islands. This means that you will have views of lush, untouched forests teeming with wildlife and vast stretches of coastline all to yourself. Just behind the cay is Blue Holes National Park, a protected natural reserve containing over 180 exquisite swimming holes along with the surrounding palm trees and pine forests. And to the north of the cay, extending more than 124 miles along the east coast, is the Andros Barrier Reef — the third-largest fringing reef in the world and a vibrant underwater wonderland that will take your breath away.
A stay at Kamalame Cay will give you access to all of this remote natural beauty and more. This is a private-island resort with just 22 rooms available (along with a few villas), so it's the perfect spot if you are seeking exclusivity, luxury, and privacy.
Adventure, relaxation, and more at Kamalame Cay
Once here, you'll find a wide array of options for entertainment, relaxation, and dining to make your stay in paradise even more magical. Due to the proximity of the reef, diving is a must-do activity — and because certain sections of it are just 8 feet below the surface, snorkeling is possible, too. As one of the largest living organisms on Earth and home to around 164 coral and fish species, the Andros Barrier Reef won't fail to impress. Swim through the warm Atlantic waters while keeping an eye out for snappers, lobsters, groupers, and more — if you're lucky, you may see sharks or stingrays, too! Scuba-diving certifications and freediving courses are also available here.
There are plenty of offerings for the more chilled traveler as well. Stroll down the endless stretch of white-sand beach and feel the warmth of the Bahamian sun on your skin. Grab a food hamper, which can be ordered the day before, and enjoy an afternoon picnic by the sea, or head down with a cocktail in the evening and watch the sunset fill the sky with its vibrant hues. The spa awaits you, if you're looking for a truly peaceful and refreshing experience. The only overwater spa in all of the Bahamas, this relaxation haven will allow you to fully rejuvenate while listening to the calming sounds of the ocean below.
No trip is complete without sampling the island cuisine, along with some of your international favorites. Start your day with the fresh papaya fruit bowl and a cappuccino at the Great House. Enjoy the Bahamian conch chowder, made à la Andros, or the traditional yellow curry chicken to experience some local culinary delights. End the evening at the intimate Monkey Bar with some island-inspired signature cocktails.
Planning your visit to Kamalame Cay
While Andros is actually comprised of multiple islets and cays, intersected by creeks, tidal swamps, and mangrove estuaries, there are three major islands: North Andros, Mangrove Cay, and South Andros. Kamalame Cay is located on North Andros, the largest of the three. It's about 50 miles from Nassau, the Bahamian capital city, and around 150 miles from Miami, making it an easy destination to reach if you're stateside. In certain cases, you may not even need a passport to travel to the Bahamas.
To get to Nassau, there are non-stop flights from several U.S. cities, including L.A., Seattle, Chicago, New York, and more. A flight from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale, the closest American cities to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport, will take about an hour. From there, you can book a seat on a chartered boat, a private plane, or a domestic passenger plane, which all offer service to Fresh Creek Airport in Andros. The passenger plane is the cheapest option at $100 one way or $160 for a round trip. For the ultimate convenience, you can also take a chartered flight directly from Miami or Fort Lauderdale — a seaplane will be waiting in Andros to take you right to the cay.
As of the time of writing, the resort rooms are listed at $500 and up per night (plus 32% for taxes and gratuities). Villas are priced higher, but are larger and have a greater occupancy (4-10 people). However, there are often special promotions and packages available on Kamalame Cay's website. Finally, be aware of the timing of your vacation. Hurricane season in the Caribbean runs from June until November, with September being the most dangerous month for storm surges in the Bahamas.