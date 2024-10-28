The Bahamas' Largest Island Is A Little-Known Tropical Caribbean Haven With Exclusive Hotels

For many people, the easiest way to take a trip to the Caribbean is to visit The Bahamas. This island chain, with over 700 coral islands, is a popular tourist destination — thanks in part to the many cruise ships that visit the region throughout the year.

Because only about 30 of the islands are inhabited, a handful of places get the most attention. There's the capital, Nassau (which may be more dangerous for tourists than you imagine), and Grand Bahama, which is a hotspot for cruise passengers and those who want a tropical vacation on a budget.

But when you look at a map of The Bahamas, it's impossible to miss the largest of them all, Andros. Situated just west of Nassau (and a little southeast of Miami), this island is even more impressive than it looks from above. Given its size, you might assume it has the most infrastructure. However, one of the main selling points of an Andros vacation is that you get to experience more of the natural beauty of The Bahamas because most of the island is undeveloped. So, put on some sunscreen and let's take a tour of Andros Island.

