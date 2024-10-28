The Bahamas' Largest Island Is A Little-Known Tropical Caribbean Haven With Exclusive Hotels
For many people, the easiest way to take a trip to the Caribbean is to visit The Bahamas. This island chain, with over 700 coral islands, is a popular tourist destination — thanks in part to the many cruise ships that visit the region throughout the year.
Because only about 30 of the islands are inhabited, a handful of places get the most attention. There's the capital, Nassau (which may be more dangerous for tourists than you imagine), and Grand Bahama, which is a hotspot for cruise passengers and those who want a tropical vacation on a budget.
But when you look at a map of The Bahamas, it's impossible to miss the largest of them all, Andros. Situated just west of Nassau (and a little southeast of Miami), this island is even more impressive than it looks from above. Given its size, you might assume it has the most infrastructure. However, one of the main selling points of an Andros vacation is that you get to experience more of the natural beauty of The Bahamas because most of the island is undeveloped. So, put on some sunscreen and let's take a tour of Andros Island.
What to know about Andros, the largest island in The Bahamas
To get a sense of just how large Andros is (it's the fifth-largest island in the Caribbean), let's compare it to some other popular destinations within the island chain. For example, Nassau covers about 80 square miles, while the Grand Bahaman spans over 530 miles. Andros, however, spans more than 2,300 square miles. In fact, the western half of the island contains the West Side National Park, which has more than 1.5 million acres of land.
Despite its sheer size, you won't find bustling cities or rows of world-class resorts. Cruise ships are also few and far between. Instead, the eastern edge of the island is dotted with small towns and villages, and much of the interior of the island is unexplored. According to Google Maps, there are only a few roads that connect the north and south sides of the island, also known as North and Central Andros.
So, Andros is perfect for when you want the stunning beauty of The Bahamas without the crowds. Plus, even though the island doesn't have as much infrastructure as spots like Nassau, you can still enjoy all the modern amenities, including Wi-Fi, fine dining restaurants, world-class hotels, public transportation, and more.
What to do while you're visiting Andros Island
Technically, Andros Island is split into three sections: North Andros, Mangrove Cay, and South Andros. The best way to visit each of these places is via ferry or boat charter. Each section has its own highlights, so it's best to plan your Bahamas vacation accordingly. Also, with limited airport and road access, you should determine where to start. Some of the most exclusive hotels are in the south, such as Andros Beach Club and the Caerula Mar Club.
The West Side National Park is one of the main highlights of Andros Island, but it's also hard to visit and explore. Because the purpose of the park is to preserve nature, it doesn't have any infrastructure, like trails or bathrooms. The only way to get there is by boat, and you must go through official channels to book a charter.
Alternatively, you can explore the Andros Barrier Reef or Blue Holes National Park. Andros has the third-largest barrier reef in the world, and it's the perfect option if you want to see as much sea life as possible during your trip. The island is also home to the highest concentration of blue holes (pristine pockets of water) in the world, which are as beautiful as they are inviting. Unlike the West Side National Park, Blue Holes does have trails and other amenities to make it easier to traverse.