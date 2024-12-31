Nevada's Retro 24-Hour Tiki Bar Is 'One Of The Lushest Drinking Atmospheres' In Vegas
If you're heading to fabulous Las Vegas, you have two options. You can hit The Strip (just make sure you don't make this common walking mistake when you do), a glittering stretch of casinos, resort hotels, and dazzling top-rated shows you can't miss, like Cirque du Soleil and the Blue Man Group. Alternatively, you can head downtown and experience Old Vegas, where you'll find a retro wonderland of vintage neon signs, mid-century hotels, and Rat Pack-era watering holes.
While The Strip has plenty of sip-worthy spots — like an Alice in Wonderland bar that's a playground for adults — the bars in Old Vegas offer a nostalgic charm that's hard to find anywhere else in Sin City. If you're looking for that old-school Vegas atmosphere, there are few things more retro than a tiki bar. In downtown Las Vegas, Frankie's Tiki Room is an off-Strip gem serving tropical cocktails, vintage vibes, and plenty of kitsch. Even better, it's open 24 hours a day. If you prefer dimly-lit dives that echo 1960s Sinatra over the modern-day flash of bustling Las Vegas Boulevard bars, plan your big island escape to Frankie's Tiki Room.
Vintage vibes and rum drinks that pack a punch
From the outside, the red neon glow of the Frankie's Tiki Room sign invites its guests into another era. Inside, you'll find a lush, bamboo-forested wonderland of retro island decor — courtesy of Bamboo Ben, the grandson of Disneyland's Enchanted Tiki Room designer — dimly-glowing lights, and Hawaiian collectibles. The haze of cigarette smoke mingles with the old-school vibes, bringing to mind images of the Rat Pack gathered in the corner, conspiring over cocktails in ceramic tiki mugs. There's even a vintage jukebox if you really want to soak in the nostalgia.
You'll find a plethora of tropical tiki drinks at the bar, most of which pack quite a punch. Conveniently, their potency is indicated on the menu by the number of skulls illustrated beneath. For a chill night, choose a triple-skulled classic like the Lapu Lapu, a passion fruit, orange, and pineapple-flavored favorite with dark and light rum. For a sip on the wild side, five-skulled concoctions like the Fink Bomb will have you swaying with a powerful mix of 160-proof rum and coconut rum, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice. There's no food menu at Frankie's, so make sure you line your stomach with a meal before you arrive.
More Old Vegas haunts
If you're looking for a spot to grab a bite, there are plenty of retro-style eateries nearby. The Golden Steer Steakhouse, which hosted Golden Era greats like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis, is Old Vegas' quintessential fine-dining restaurant. Adorned with classic red leather booths, the late 1950s staple serves "The Best Steaks on Earth," seafood dinners, Italian specialties, and decadent desserts like tableside flambeéd bananas foster.
For a casual greasy spoon vibe, try Vickie's Diner, the oldest diner in Vegas, beloved for its homestyle meals and pink booths. Even though it's on The Strip, the Peppermill boasts a retro atmosphere and sunken living room-style fireside lounge, famously filmed in Vegas-centric movies like "Casino" and "Showgirls."
If the vintage signage at Frankie's ignites your need for neon, make sure to visit the Neon Museum. Its sparkling attraction is the Neon Boneyard, an outdoor exhibit lined with over 250 iconic Vegas signs dating as far back as the 1930s. From retro diners to neon graveyards, if you're exploring the vintage side of Vegas, you'll definitely want to check out Frankie's Tiki Room.