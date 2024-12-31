Nevada's Retro 24-Hour Tiki Bar Is 'One Of The Lushest Drinking Atmospheres' In Vegas

If you're heading to fabulous Las Vegas, you have two options. You can hit The Strip (just make sure you don't make this common walking mistake when you do), a glittering stretch of casinos, resort hotels, and dazzling top-rated shows you can't miss, like Cirque du Soleil and the Blue Man Group. Alternatively, you can head downtown and experience Old Vegas, where you'll find a retro wonderland of vintage neon signs, mid-century hotels, and Rat Pack-era watering holes.

While The Strip has plenty of sip-worthy spots — like an Alice in Wonderland bar that's a playground for adults — the bars in Old Vegas offer a nostalgic charm that's hard to find anywhere else in Sin City. If you're looking for that old-school Vegas atmosphere, there are few things more retro than a tiki bar. In downtown Las Vegas, Frankie's Tiki Room is an off-Strip gem serving tropical cocktails, vintage vibes, and plenty of kitsch. Even better, it's open 24 hours a day. If you prefer dimly-lit dives that echo 1960s Sinatra over the modern-day flash of bustling Las Vegas Boulevard bars, plan your big island escape to Frankie's Tiki Room.