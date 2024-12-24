The Best Rated Shows You Can't Miss On Your Trip To Las Vegas, According To Reviews

Las Vegas is synonymous with mind-blowing shows that visitors remember long after their trip is finished. This tradition of showmanship all started around 80 years ago when the very first performance by Sophie Tucker hit the Vegas stage. Ever since then, these spectacles have become even bigger and better.

Today the shows on the Strip are still some of the most legendary ones in the United States — just don't make this common walking mistake when you go for the first time. There are a wide variety of shows to choose from in Sin City as well. Whether you're looking for things to do in Las Vegas with kids or embarking on an adult-only vacation.

However, it can be tough to decide on which one you want to attend when there are so many incredible options. That's why the Islands team decided to step in and rummage through all the highest-rated Las Vegas shows with stellar reviews. After careful consideration, these are the most amazing performances you need to catch on your next vacation to Las Vegas.