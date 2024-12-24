The Best Rated Shows You Can't Miss On Your Trip To Las Vegas, According To Reviews
Las Vegas is synonymous with mind-blowing shows that visitors remember long after their trip is finished. This tradition of showmanship all started around 80 years ago when the very first performance by Sophie Tucker hit the Vegas stage. Ever since then, these spectacles have become even bigger and better.
Today the shows on the Strip are still some of the most legendary ones in the United States — just don't make this common walking mistake when you go for the first time. There are a wide variety of shows to choose from in Sin City as well. Whether you're looking for things to do in Las Vegas with kids or embarking on an adult-only vacation.
However, it can be tough to decide on which one you want to attend when there are so many incredible options. That's why the Islands team decided to step in and rummage through all the highest-rated Las Vegas shows with stellar reviews. After careful consideration, these are the most amazing performances you need to catch on your next vacation to Las Vegas.
Mystère by Cirque du Soleil
For over three decades and counting, the Mystère show by Cirque du Soleil has graced the Las Vegas stage. It is the longest-running Cirque du Soleil production in the entire world. Anyone who has had the privilege of spectating it quickly understands why it's become such a fixture of the city. One attendee shared with Reddit, "Mystère is a great introduction to Cirque du Soleil. It's their longest-running show anywhere and for good reason: the score is amazing (seriously), it's funny and sweet, and it can be appreciated by people of all ages."
Mystère combines ethereal music, dancing, and acrobatics to create a unique experience for visitors. The performance features a range of daring acts from trapeze arts and trampolines to performers on bungees and Chinese poles. The tricks are so extreme and impressive that you might find yourself subconsciously holding your breath until they're completed. As one Redditor shared, "Mystere is a Russian circus, with a dream theme, impressive, with some laughs, and a close up medium wow factor. Had a performer literally perch ON me in the 4th row once."
Blue Man Group
This high-energy, quirky performance art group can be recognized from a mile away for their fully blue-painted bodies and bald heads. The Blue Man Group has actually been putting on shows across the United States since the late 1980s, but they've found a permanent stage in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel for 24 years now. During that time, more than 50 million people have caught a performance of the Blue Man Group around the world.
This is definitely one of the wackiest and most outside-of-the-box shows you can find. One person on Reddit explained, "It's an extremely entertaining show and very well performed." However, the same person also recommended, "I would caution that it's a bit of an assault on the senses, so if you are easily overwhelmed by loud, pulsating music and bright, flashing lights it might be too much. But otherwise, it's very fun. There's a reason it's been going strong on the Strip for nearly 20 years." If you've never seen it before and love high-intensity shows, you can't go wrong with the Blue Man Group in Vegas.
O by Cirque du Soleil
There is a bounty of people who hail O by Cirque du Soleil as the most beautiful show in Vegas by far. It is held inside a famous Vegas hotel with a whimsical, seasonally-changing garden — the Bellagio. One Reddit user described it by saying, "O is a painting that moves, very poetic and lyrical." Another person gushed on the same post, "I've seen it three times and I'd see it again." Visitors can easily purchase a ticket to O by Cirque du Soleil on Viator to get the lowest price possible.
This Las Vegas performance stands out because it's an imaginative acrobatic show that's centered around water. During O, the audience follows the story of a young boy who sets off on an adventure and ends up in a new, mystical world. A cast of artistic swimmers and divers help to bring this tale to life on the stage. This is one of those shows that makes you feel like you're being whisked away from earth to somewhere far more magical and it does the trick to keep everyone entertained. Since the Bellagio is right in the center of the strip, you can head to a Vegas nightclub after, just make sure you don't make this clothing mistake when you go to Las Vegas for the first time.
David Copperfield
David Copperfield has often been called "The Greatest Illusionist of Our Time" and his performances have been a staple of the Las Vegas scene for nearly thirty years now. Over those decades, it has garnered a reputation as one of the most astounding shows on the Strip with one Reddit user saying, "If you like seeing one of the strangest magic shows you'll ever see with some very cool illusions and an absolutely bizarre last third, you MUST see David Copperfield." The magic all goes down at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.
It's said that every single performance is a little bit different because David likes to use audience participation to spice up the show. Visitors seem to love this aspect of the performance with many agreeing that they had a blast with the crowd participation and thought the show was fun for people of all ages.
Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil
This touching tribute to the "King of Pop" uses his iconic music to create a whole world around his artistry with dancing and acrobatics. The 90-minute-long Michael Jackson ONE show by Cirque du Soleil slightly remixes some of the singer's classic tunes to make it an even more dramatic experience for viewers. Kevin Antunes, the musical director for Michael Jackson's Immortal World Tour, is actually the person who developed the surround sound effects to amplify the performance.
It seems as though these stylistic choices have really resonated with the viewers. Even people who aren't die-hard fans of Michael Jackson largely appreciate this distinctive Cirque du Soleil performance. One Reddit user expressed, "I'm not a big MJ fan and yet I loved the show. I can only imagine that a fan would go crazy for it. My favorite Vegas Cirque show." Another person on the same post urged visitors to bring a pair of earplugs though because it is a very loud production that can be overwhelming to individuals with sensitive ears.
The Mentalist
Gerry McCambridge rose to fame after putting on an eye-catching TV special in 2002 where he demonstrated to millions of viewers his insane mind-reading abilities. His feats were so exceptional that they were later demonstrated on major programs like David Letterman and The Today Show. Eventually, this turned into a career as a one-man show where he put his talents on display for a live audience and today he has performed more than 4,450 shows in total.
If you're brave enough during your vacation in Las Vegas, grab tickets to the Mentalist at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino on Viator and let this master get inside your head. Watching the Mentalist in person is an experience that leaves guests both laughing and in awe. One former participant on Tripadvisor declared, "Very small theater but perfect for this show. Great use of comedy and audience members through entire show. Gerry's mental feats were amazing and left us scratching our heads. Definitely recommend."
Lake of Dreams
This Las Vegas show feels like slipping away into a fantasy land. The three-acre Lake of Dreams is featured at the Wynn Hotel's water attraction and the demonstration uses elements such as massive puppets and intricate lighting with 5,500 LEDs to create a whimsical energy. Visitors can rest assured that they will be in for a high-end performance because the whole thing was developed by an award-winning team of directors and designers, including Kenny Ortega, Michael Curry, and Patrick Woodroffe.
The show goes on every half hour once the sun goes down and travelers can appreciate it from the patio of the SW steakhouse or Aft Cocktail Deck. This option is highly recommended by former visitors. "Check out the Lake of Dreams at the Wynn. SW is a great place to dine and watch the Lake of Dreams show if you can swing the cost," said one Redditor. Alternatively, visitors can watch the Lake of Dreams show from the complimentary North Show Terrace.
Tournament of Kings
Tournament of Kings transports their boisterous crowds back in history to follow an engaging live performance about King Arthur and his knights at an arena that holds up to 900 people. It's similar to Medieval Times, the popular family-friendly attraction in New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, and more. During this unique themed dining experience, the knights showdown against each other on horses as the crowd watches on while enjoying a filling meal of Cornish game hen, potatoes, corn on the cob, and an apple square for dessert. Another feast can be provided for visitors with dietary limitations as long as the request is made in advance.
Former participants agree that the Tournament of Kings is one of the most exciting things to do with children in Las Vegas. One Tripadvisor user shared, "We had a brilliant evening enjoying the show and the quirky food set up. We visited 22 years ago and this time with our two 14 year olds who loved the show and the food. Cocktails were good, included was Pepsi and water. The food was tasty and the audience interaction was great. Lovely evening, staff friendly." Other people have warned that if you're sitting in the front row, the actors will likely interact with you as a part of the show, so keep that aspect in mind when choosing your seats!
Absinthe
Don't make the common Las Vegas mistake of missing the Absinthe show at Caesars Palace if you're traveling to the city for a wild time. Although it has only been running for 13 years, the adults-only show Absinthe has already been called "the #1 greatest show in Las Vegas history" by Las Vegas Weekly. It is both a risque circus and an exciting burlesque-style show that's meant to leave its audience gasping in hysterical laughter and amazement.
It's such an extraordinary display that many people find themselves going to the show multiple times because once just isn't enough. One Redditor admitted, "I've seen Absinthe maybe 6 times and always love it." While it's a Las Vegas favorite, former attendees warn that this show is a bit on the extreme side and it is only for people over the age of 18 with an open-minded sense of humor. As one individual on Tripadvisor explained, "This is an adult show. If you are easily offended, do not go. We sat up front and were in the insult splash zone. We laughed for the entire time. A MUST do on the strip. Wanda and The Gazillionaire were hilarious — they made the show."
Penn & Teller
The Penn and Teller duo has been performing together for more than 44 years. They've become so successful in the game of magic that they have won a Writer's Guild Award, an Emmy, and they have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If you're spending time in the buzzing city of Las Vegas, you can see their incredible magic with your own eyes and maybe even be pulled into the show.
The Penn & Teller Show is held in the Rio Hotel and is actually the longest-running headliner in all of Las Vegas.They have been performing in the city since 1993. Even though it's been decades, they're still managing to dazzle audiences with their magical skills, charisma, and stage presence. One person on Tripadvisor proclaimed, "Funny, great magic, engaged audience members and a few swear words for good measure. We are fans of their television show and looked forward to seeing them perform in person. And they fulfilled our wishes! If you arrive early you have an opportunity to hear Penn and Mike Jones play some beautiful jazz music."
Awakening
A person on Reddit shared their love for the Awakening show by stating, "As a Vegas local, I've seen more than 150 shows in Las Vegas and Awakening at Wynn is still my top choice for a show to bring out of town guests. I took some friends to it last night who hadn't seen any major production show on The Strip yet. They were wowed." They're not the only ones who admire the beauty of this intricate performance. It was even voted as the best production show in Las Vegas thanks to the immersive design of its gigantic 360-degree stage, gorgeous costumes, and engaging storyline. Plus, the show is narrated by actor Anthony Hopkins.
In addition to the talented human performers, the Awakening show is distinguished for its puppet creatures that were created by Michael Curry. It makes for a very memorable evening. One Google Reviewer described Awakening by stating, "This was amazing. The costumes were fantastic. The sound was great. The view from every seat was wonderful. I happen to be front row. Everyone who worked there was so friendly and helpful. The bathrooms were clean. The floors were well-kept. All the performers seem to have so much energy."
Ka by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil puts on a bunch of entertaining shows across Las Vegas, but a fan favorite is Ka. This special Cirque du Soleil production features elements of martial arts, puppets, and acrobatics to tell the story of a pair of twins defying the odds against numerous challenges. During the show at the MGM Grand Hotel, you'll get to witness choreographed sword fights, aerial duet dances, and more.
While it's one of the lesser-known Cirque du Soleil shows in Vegas, many visitors consider it to be the best performance overall. One Redditor broke it down by saying, " Ka is an amazing show, for the theater alone. The variety of acts, the narrative and the music blow O out of the water. That's not to say that O isn't fantastic. Dreamy, delightful and very technically impressive. But Ka is king." Other reviewers shared similar sentiments with another person on Reddit explaining, "Ka is my favorite of the Cirque shows in Vegas. The theater and stage are incredible to see in action and the stunts are amazing. Definitely worth seeing."
Paranormal Mind Reading Magic Show
While there are many astonishing magic shows in Las Vegas, many people believe that the Paranormal Mind Reading Magic Show at the Horseshoe is the most amazing of them all. The performance is put on by award-winning Frederic Da Silva who has done mentalism all over the globe and specializes in mind-reading and hypnosis. It's such a spectacular demonstration that this performance has even turned skeptics into believers.
One Reddit user enthusiastically said, "PARANORMAL mind reading Magic at the Horseshoe is the best magic show in Las Vegas. possibly anywhere! It's my 4th time attending the show over several years and continue to be amazed with Frederic. There's some new acts, but everything continues to be mind blowing!" Other people were struck by Frederic's friendly nature with one reviewer on Tripadvisor stating, "Go see this show! You won't be disappointed. It will blow your mind. We met Mr Da Silva after the performance and I was blown away by how welcoming and kind he was. Just a class act all the way around." The 75-minute show is appropriate for anyone over the age of five and it can even be a fun activity on a family-friendly vacation with teenagers. Plus, it's fairly budget-friendly for Las Vegas with prices starting at $28 a ticket.
Methodology
This list of the best-rated shows in Las Vegas was developed by utilizing real traveler reviews via sources like Reddit, Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and more. First, the Islands team poured over the top shows in Las Vegas and figured out which ones were the most-visited and longest-running performances. Then, we read through numerous reviews from audience members for each show to determine the best ones according to real opinions from travelers. This resulted in a final list of the 13 best-rated shows in Las Vegas according to reviews.