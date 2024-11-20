Europe's Largest Tropical Resort Is An Indoor Waterpark That Feels Like An Exotic Getaway
The image of Berlin, Germany that comes to mind for many travelers is one of gray concrete, dark clouds, and freezing cold temperatures. It is a stereotype of the city that emerged, perhaps, during the Cold War when it was divided by the Berlin Wall, but this preconceived idea fails to reflect the true experience of visitors to Berlin today. As one of the greenest capital cities in Europe, Berlin is a hive of outdoor activity in the summer months, with countless sun lovers gravitating to its roughly 100 lakes and other nature spots.
Sure, Berlin may still be best known for its nightlife or its Christmas markets in the winter, but it can be surprisingly tropical if you know where to look. Less than 50 miles from Berlin is Tropical Islands, the largest tropical resort in Europe. A draw for families with its several pools, countless waterslides, and other activities, the Krausnick waterpark is also a great choice for groups of friends, couples, and singles (after all, Berlin has been ranked the best destination for solo travel in the world) with artificial sandy beaches, restaurants, saunas, and spas on site.
Take a private car to Europe's largest tropical resort
A day trip to Tropical Islands is possible by public transport from Berlin, but depending on your starting point, it can involve multiple train trips and a bus ride from the closest train station, plus the same journey back again at the end of the day. When you factor in the luggage and beach gear you'll be carrying with you, the effort of getting there and back might cancel out any relaxation you experience during your day at the waterpark.
One easy way to get to Tropical Islands is by private car, which you can book through Viator. Tropical Islands is open all year round but makes for an especially pleasurable day out during the winter months, when its beaches and saunas provide a welcome reprieve from Berlin's dark and cold climate. Hiring a private car during these months means less exposure to the elements, and the return journey will have you back in the city, ready to continue your Berlin adventure. The price includes flexible pick-up and drop-off from your Berlin hotel and entry tickets to the resort, with a full six hours at Tropical Islands to relax, unwind, and hit those water slides.
