Europe's Largest Tropical Resort Is An Indoor Waterpark That Feels Like An Exotic Getaway

The image of Berlin, Germany that comes to mind for many travelers is one of gray concrete, dark clouds, and freezing cold temperatures. It is a stereotype of the city that emerged, perhaps, during the Cold War when it was divided by the Berlin Wall, but this preconceived idea fails to reflect the true experience of visitors to Berlin today. As one of the greenest capital cities in Europe, Berlin is a hive of outdoor activity in the summer months, with countless sun lovers gravitating to its roughly 100 lakes and other nature spots.

Sure, Berlin may still be best known for its nightlife or its Christmas markets in the winter, but it can be surprisingly tropical if you know where to look. Less than 50 miles from Berlin is Tropical Islands, the largest tropical resort in Europe. A draw for families with its several pools, countless waterslides, and other activities, the Krausnick waterpark is also a great choice for groups of friends, couples, and singles (after all, Berlin has been ranked the best destination for solo travel in the world) with artificial sandy beaches, restaurants, saunas, and spas on site.