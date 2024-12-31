The Only US National Park Situated Entirely Within A City Hosts A World-Famous Man-Made Landmark
The U.S. is home to 63 national parks. From sea to shining sea, you'll find everything from Lassen Volcanic National Park, one of California's most underrated, to iconic East Coast national parks you can hit on a thrilling road trip, like the Great Smoky Mountains. While many are characterized by acres of natural beauty and wildlife, there's one park that goes against the grain, as it's the only one in America that is entirely located within a city.
In the heart of St. Louis, Missouri, the Gateway Arch National Park is a unique, urban landscape with an artificial centerpiece. Curving majestically over downtown, the iconic Gateway Arch monument is a symbol of the midwestern city, drawing in nearly 2 million selfie-snapping tourists a year. Filled with manicured lawns, peaceful ponds, and paved walking trails, it doesn't feel like your typical national park. To visit a national park without venturing into the wilderness, the Gateway Arch is the perfect place. Similarly, you can check out some of the best national parks in America to visit if hiking isn't your thing.
Explore the Gateway Arch National Park
Even if you've never been to St. Louis, you've probably seen pictures of its world-famous monument, the Gateway Arch. Towering 630 feet above the ground, the glittering man-made marvel is the tallest stainless steel monument and arch in the world. It was constructed in 1963 along the Mississippi River, symbolizing the city's reputation for being the "Gateway to the West." However, the monument and surrounding gardens weren't officially named a national park until 2018.
Spanning just 91 acres, the Gateway Arch National Park is America's smallest, yet every acre is sparkling with beauty. As an oasis in the center of the bustling city, the park is composed of 5 miles of scenic walking trails wrapping around peaceful ponds. Below the famous arched monument is a field of green grass dotted with trees, perfect for picnicking or picture-snapping. If you want to explore the top of the arch, you can take a tram ride up its 63 stories to marvel at stunning views of the city below. Tickets start at $15 for adults and can be purchased in advance.
Beneath St. Louis' Gateway Arch
Beneath the structure, you'll find the Museum at the Gateway Arch. Free to enter, the museum houses six interactive exhibits that highlight over 200 years of St. Louis history. Journey back to 1764 and learn about the founding of the city in the Colonial St. Louis gallery, admire steamboat models in the Riverfront Era exhibit, and explore the details behind the iconic monument's construction in the Building the Arch section.
If you really want to step back in time, you can buy a movie ticket to the Virtual Reality Theater, an immersive 3-D experience that transports you to the St. Louis riverfront in the 1850s. Tickets start at $8 for adults and can be purchased online. While you're exploring the park, be sure to check out the Old Courthouse, an 1839 architectural beauty. With historic landmarks, gorgeous gardens, and a marvelous artificial monument, there's no national park quite like the Gateway Arch.