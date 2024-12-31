The Only US National Park Situated Entirely Within A City Hosts A World-Famous Man-Made Landmark

The U.S. is home to 63 national parks. From sea to shining sea, you'll find everything from Lassen Volcanic National Park, one of California's most underrated, to iconic East Coast national parks you can hit on a thrilling road trip, like the Great Smoky Mountains. While many are characterized by acres of natural beauty and wildlife, there's one park that goes against the grain, as it's the only one in America that is entirely located within a city.

In the heart of St. Louis, Missouri, the Gateway Arch National Park is a unique, urban landscape with an artificial centerpiece. Curving majestically over downtown, the iconic Gateway Arch monument is a symbol of the midwestern city, drawing in nearly 2 million selfie-snapping tourists a year. Filled with manicured lawns, peaceful ponds, and paved walking trails, it doesn't feel like your typical national park. To visit a national park without venturing into the wilderness, the Gateway Arch is the perfect place. Similarly, you can check out some of the best national parks in America to visit if hiking isn't your thing.