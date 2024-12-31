Canada's Only Desert Offers The Country's Warmest Lake, Endless Beauty, And Outdoor Adventures

At the southern end of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, an under-the-radar wine region, and just a few miles from the U.S. border is Canada's only desert and warmest freshwater lake. Welcome to Osoyoos, where you can partake in a wealth of outdoor activities, enjoy good food and wine, and celebrate the area's Indigenous culture.

Osoyoos (pronounced oh-sue-use) is a small town of about 6,750 people on the edge of Osoyoos Lake, which is 11 miles long with nearly 30 miles of shoreline and extends down into Washington. It would be easy to forget that you're in Canada when you're here; it almost feels like you're exploring the American Southwest, due to the region's dry climate and vegetation, including sagebrush and prickly pear cactus. You can learn more about the unique ecosystem at the area's Osoyoos Desert Centre, where you can take a self-guided tour of the boardwalk on the west side of the lake.

Osoyoos Lake is a popular summertime destination thanks to its balmy weather. It's one of warmest areas of Canada with temperatures surpassing 80 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and not much below freezing in winter. The lake itself averages around 75 degrees Fahrenheit during mid to late summer, making it great for swimming. Just about any water sport you can imagine can be done here. Sailing, kayaking, water skiing, wakeboarding — the lake has it all. There's even a seasonal inflatable water playground with climbing walls, slides, and more. Along with its fun lake activities, Osoyoos has some great hiking and biking.