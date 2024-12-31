Canada's Only Desert Offers The Country's Warmest Lake, Endless Beauty, And Outdoor Adventures
At the southern end of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, an under-the-radar wine region, and just a few miles from the U.S. border is Canada's only desert and warmest freshwater lake. Welcome to Osoyoos, where you can partake in a wealth of outdoor activities, enjoy good food and wine, and celebrate the area's Indigenous culture.
Osoyoos (pronounced oh-sue-use) is a small town of about 6,750 people on the edge of Osoyoos Lake, which is 11 miles long with nearly 30 miles of shoreline and extends down into Washington. It would be easy to forget that you're in Canada when you're here; it almost feels like you're exploring the American Southwest, due to the region's dry climate and vegetation, including sagebrush and prickly pear cactus. You can learn more about the unique ecosystem at the area's Osoyoos Desert Centre, where you can take a self-guided tour of the boardwalk on the west side of the lake.
Osoyoos Lake is a popular summertime destination thanks to its balmy weather. It's one of warmest areas of Canada with temperatures surpassing 80 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and not much below freezing in winter. The lake itself averages around 75 degrees Fahrenheit during mid to late summer, making it great for swimming. Just about any water sport you can imagine can be done here. Sailing, kayaking, water skiing, wakeboarding — the lake has it all. There's even a seasonal inflatable water playground with climbing walls, slides, and more. Along with its fun lake activities, Osoyoos has some great hiking and biking.
Visit Osoyoos for fantastic local wine
Canada has a reputation for being the place to get ice wine, a sweet dessert wine, but it's got so much more to offer, and Osoyoos helps prove that. As the southernmost end of the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia's wine country, Osoyoos has the right climate to produce both fantastic red wines and great warm-weather white wines.
Get a taste for some of what the region has to offer with a visit to Nk'Mip Cellars. According to its website, it's "the first Indigenous-owned winery in North America." Nk'Mip has won a number of awards, and you can sample its wines at the on-site tasting room and patio overlooking the lake. Another good choice, LaStella Winery, has a distinctly Tuscan air to it, and you can even get there via a wine boat tour. Then there's Bordertown Estate Winery, which makes both wine and hard cider. And for a unique and delicious combination of wine tasting and dining that you wouldn't necessarily expect in Canada, Kismet Estate Winery has a yummy, authentic Indian restaurant on-site (the owners originally came from Punjab, India).
There are multiple wine tour companies that will take you through the area to sample wines without having to worry about directions. However, if you don't make it out to the wineries, many of the area's restaurants feature local wines on their menus.
Learn more about the Osoyoos First Nations culture
Okanagan First Nations People have lived in the area that's now Osoyoos for thousands of years and still call it home to this day. To learn more about the area's Indigenous culture, check out the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre. It has a mix of indoor and outdoor exhibits detailing how the area was and is being used by First Nations People. In summer, guided tours are available with interpreters.
The center is located at the Spirit Ridge resort property, a part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, so if you're a World of Hyatt member, you might get some extra perks when you check into this hotel. The 226 guest rooms are in adobe-style buildings, and many have views of the lake. It's the perfect place for a family getaway or a longer trip, since all the suites come with full kitchens. The property has a spa, nine-hole golf course, two pools (one is adults-only), and some of the vineyards and the tasting room for Nk'mip Cellars.
Even if you're not staying there, you should try the hotel's signature restaurant, The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry. It got its name from ancient creation stories, and the restaurant serves Indigenous-inspired dishes, like smoked salmon and fry bread with white bean sumac spread.