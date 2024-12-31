This West Coast City's Wild Parrots Are An Unlikely Tourist Attraction With A Mysterious Origin Story

The San Francisco Bay area is associated with a number of iconic wild animals that have become symbols of the city. For instance, the bay's sea lions are a popular tourist attraction, and numerous boat tours let visitors get up close and personal with the cute aquatic mammals. Similarly, a trip to a San Francisco park is likely to result in an encounter with local coyotes, which run wild but are generally harmless and keep to themselves.

In recent years, the metropolis on the bay has become increasingly associated with exotic parrots, so much so that the birds were named the city's official animals in public vote by The San Francisco Chronicle. The birds are colloquially known as the wild parrots of Telegraph Hill, the area of San Francisco that includes Pioneer Park, where they are most easily found and associated. They are highly social and have established a firm presence in the park, where they are easily noticeable thanks to their bright red and green plumage as well as their cacophonous call.

Today, however, they are found across the city and may even be spotted traversing the bay from Panorama Park, one of San Francisco's newest, with breathtaking views of the city. Many tourists now seek the parrots out just as they would other wild inhabitants of San Francisco, with the tall tale behind their arrival adding to their status as a local legend.