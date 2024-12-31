Tahiti's 'Sister Island' Is An Uncrowded Tropical Paradise Of Luxury, Turquoise Waters & Dreamy Bays

Located right beside Tahiti, the tropical paradise of Moorea features lush mountain forests, crystalline lagoons, and pristine beaches. It is easy to reach this destination from its more popular sister island, offering travelers uncrowded beaches, luxury resorts, and unforgettable snorkeling and scuba diving experiences.

Dolphins and humpback whales are also common sights around Moorea's dreamy bays and beaches. Being home to eight mountain peaks surrounded by tropical forests, this island is also a paradise for hikers. Moorea offers the opportunity to climb through the jungles of Mount Rotui for a magnificent view of the bays on both sides of the island, while its turquoise blue lagoons add to this destination's overall memorable beauty.

With several luxury resorts, unique restaurants offering a myriad of culinary delights, over-the-water bungalows, and spas overlooking the ocean, Moorea is just one of the islands in French Polynesia you need to add to your bucket list.