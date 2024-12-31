Tahiti's 'Sister Island' Is An Uncrowded Tropical Paradise Of Luxury, Turquoise Waters & Dreamy Bays
Located right beside Tahiti, the tropical paradise of Moorea features lush mountain forests, crystalline lagoons, and pristine beaches. It is easy to reach this destination from its more popular sister island, offering travelers uncrowded beaches, luxury resorts, and unforgettable snorkeling and scuba diving experiences.
Dolphins and humpback whales are also common sights around Moorea's dreamy bays and beaches. Being home to eight mountain peaks surrounded by tropical forests, this island is also a paradise for hikers. Moorea offers the opportunity to climb through the jungles of Mount Rotui for a magnificent view of the bays on both sides of the island, while its turquoise blue lagoons add to this destination's overall memorable beauty.
With several luxury resorts, unique restaurants offering a myriad of culinary delights, over-the-water bungalows, and spas overlooking the ocean, Moorea is just one of the islands in French Polynesia you need to add to your bucket list.
Moorea's natural treasures make it a bucket list destination
French Polynesia's weather is great for outdoor and underwater activities all year round. The coral reefs surrounding the island allow for a variety of marine life to thrive in these waters, making it a perfect destination for snorkeling and scuba diving even during the rainy season from November to April.
The lagoons are amazing spots for diving and snorkeling, while kayaking and paddling are also popular activities. Most kayaks have a clear bottom design so that you can watch the lagoon's marine life without leaving your ride. Of course, the beaches in Moorea are not to be missed. With their crystalline waters and powdery-white sands, you'll have relaxing time by the ocean waves, especially at the isolated shores that are only accessible by boat or a hike through the island's verdant jungles.
Hiking through Moorea's landscape will take you to the Belvedere Overlook at Opunohu Bay, featuring stunning views of the island's twin gulfs. To reach Belvedere, hikers can take the Ancestors' Trail within Tiki Parc, enjoying the cultural and agricultural sites along the route known as "marae" and marveling at the chestnut trees. Travelers do not need to hire a guide for this trek, as there are signs and the difficulty is moderate. Several of the hiking trails will also bring you close to some of Moorea's stunning waterfalls.
Luxurious relaxation within Moorea
Many A-list celebrities come to the island of Bora Bora because of how uncrowded French Polynesia is in the South Pacific region. The whole country receives around 300,000 tourists a year. Moorea is even more serene than Bora Bora and is a rather affordable destination, with accommodations starting at around $100 a night at the time of writing. For more cost-effective tips, there are many ways to save while traveling on a budget in Tahiti.
If you're not traveling on a budget, you can check out the over-the-water bungalow accommodations in Moorea for a unique experience. The Hilton Moorea, Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea, and Manava Beach resorts are all four- and five-star hotels providing travelers a luxurious experience during their stay.
As for places to enjoy a fancy dinner on Moorea, Coco Beach is a must. Situated on the private islet Motu Tiahura and surrounded by clear waters and pristine natural beauty, the restaurant strives to provide customers with a fine dining experience while protecting the environment and giving back to the local community. With so much nature and many luxury accommodations to choose from, Moorea is the perfect island destination for those seeking uncrowded, peaceful, and paradisiac experiences.