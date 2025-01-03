What Really Happens When Your Cruise Ship Has A Mechanical Breakdown

Every year, over 30 million people climb aboard cruise ships, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). And well, who can blame them? You get to lounge around on what's essentially a hotel at sea, with a new destination waiting for you every morning — from Mediterranean coastlines in the winter to Alaskan glaciers. Plus, cruising is believed to one of the safest ways to travel, which explains why the numbers keep climbing. But even with all the perks, cruises aren't immune to hiccups — and yes, that includes mechanical failures. The bright side? It's rarely a Titanic situation. Worst case, your trip gets axed. Best case, you still make the trip, just at a more, err, leisurely pace.

To be fair, cruise ship breakdowns don't happen often. These vessels go through rigorous inspections and strict safety protocols before they even get the clearance to sail. But as cruise expert Stewart Chiron told The Washington Post, "Ships are like airplanes, they're like cars. So sometimes there's an issue — they break down." Engine troubles can stem from electrical glitches, maintenance oversights, or even human error. Take 2019, for example, when Tui's Marella Discovery suffered an electrical failure that slowed the ship down and caused it to miss three port stops. Meanwhile, in 2024, Swan Hellenic's SH Diana had to cut its 21-day voyage short by a week due to an engine problem that couldn't be fixed at sea.

The silver lining? When these hiccups happen, cruise lines know how to play nice. Passengers on both ships were compensated. So, if your booked cruise ever hits a mechanical snag, rest easy knowing you'll likely get all — or least some — of your money back.