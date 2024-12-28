One Of Central America's Most Famed Destinations Is A Natural Wonder Of Cascading Swimming Pools
It may be one of the hardest places to get to in Guatemala, but Semuc Champey is a destination that leaves travelers smiling wide and giggling as they float down lazy rivers and explore natural caves by candlelight. Even though getting there usually involves a long bus journey to a town about 200 miles away from extremely popular destinations like Lake Atitlan (considered one of the world's most beautiful lakes), Semuc Champey is the #2 attraction on TripAdvisor in all of Guatemala. It falls one rank below the lava-spewing Acatenango volcano, which is an epic overnight hiking and camping trip that does require a certain fitness level.
Although there are some things you should never do in a rainforest, compared to hiking a 13,000-foot volcano, a day out in Semuc Champey is a breeze. Once you make it to San Agustín Lanquín, all you have to do is book a ride with 4-wheel-drive and you'll be splashing and swimming in the beautiful turquoise swimming pools and waterfalls of this natural paradise in no time.
Here's everything you need to know about traveling to Semuc Champey.
What is Semuc Champey?
Part of the Green Route of Verapaz, which has been on the UNESCO Tentative List since 2002, Semuc Champey is part of a diverse tropical rainforest ecosystem consisting of limestone caves and bridges carved by the Cahabón River. The name Semuc Champey originates in the indigenous language of the Q'eqchi Maya and means "where the river hides beneath the earth," which is a perfect way to describe this unique cave system.
The carbon-rich water that runs underground breaks through the surface and little by little builds the limestone deposits that form the mesmerizing cascade of pools. The pools are shallow, about 3-feet deep, and the brilliant blue color is caused by a combination effect of the limestone and the purity of the water.
The best place to get a sense of the unique geology of this jungle oasis is from El Mirador de Semuc Champey, a lookout point 2,000-feet above the valley. It takes less than an hour to get there and back from the trailhead, but it's a steep and slippery climb.
How to get to Semuc Champey
Semuc Champey is located smack dab in the middle of the country, so no matter where you put it on your Guatemala itinerary, prepare for a long drive to San Agustín Lanquín, the main tourism hub of the park where most people stay. Guatemala's main international airport La Aurora (GUA) in Guatemala City is a five-hour bus ride away from here, but there are also direct shuttles from Antigua that take about eight hours. If you are coming from Lake Atitlan, you will have to catch the shuttle from the nearby town of Panajachel, which will take about 10 hours, including a stop in the city of Cobán.
Since it will take at least a full day to get to San Agustín Lanquín, or Lanquín for short, book your accommodations in advance. Some of the highest-rated hotels on TripAdvisor and Booking.com are actually located outside of the town and closer to the park, such as Greengo's, a hotel/hostel with complimentary shuttle service from Lanquin, and Utopia Eco Hotel, which is a nature-surrounded complex nestled in the treetops.
If you have a car, it's possible to enter the park on your own, but it's strongly recommended to pay more and go with a guide who can show you all the best spots in a single day and make sure you have plenty of time to visit the caves and enjoy a tube ride down the river.