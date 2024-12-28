One Of Central America's Most Famed Destinations Is A Natural Wonder Of Cascading Swimming Pools

It may be one of the hardest places to get to in Guatemala, but Semuc Champey is a destination that leaves travelers smiling wide and giggling as they float down lazy rivers and explore natural caves by candlelight. Even though getting there usually involves a long bus journey to a town about 200 miles away from extremely popular destinations like Lake Atitlan (considered one of the world's most beautiful lakes), Semuc Champey is the #2 attraction on TripAdvisor in all of Guatemala. It falls one rank below the lava-spewing Acatenango volcano, which is an epic overnight hiking and camping trip that does require a certain fitness level.

Although there are some things you should never do in a rainforest, compared to hiking a 13,000-foot volcano, a day out in Semuc Champey is a breeze. Once you make it to San Agustín Lanquín, all you have to do is book a ride with 4-wheel-drive and you'll be splashing and swimming in the beautiful turquoise swimming pools and waterfalls of this natural paradise in no time.

Here's everything you need to know about traveling to Semuc Champey.