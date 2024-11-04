11 Things You Should Never Do In The Rainforest

For some, the idea of another beach vacation in Europe or a vacation filled with tourists, overpriced gelato, and Instagram cliché doesn't cut it anymore. Indeed, there exists a whole raft of would-be explorers willing to eschew the comforts of modern living in pursuit of excitement, danger, and a world of hard-to-define difference. Traveling to the world's most expensive adventure travel destinations compete for attention with bucket list hikes to places like Europe's tallest active volcano, hiking holidays in Australia's Blue Mountains, and weeklong camel rides through the Sahara.

Tropical rainforests, surely, are the ultimate test of a person's willingness to go off the beaten track. Around 8% of the world is covered in such jungles. The Amazon is the largest of these by far, over three times the size of its nearest competitor, the Congo Rainforest. Not that it's all about size. Each rainforest, from the jungles of Borneo to the Guinean forests of West Africa and the remote regions of the Australian hinterlands, presents unique challenges.

And while no two forests are alike, there remain a few golden rules that cut across geographical lines. Here then, are some of the things that you should never do when traveling in a rainforest.