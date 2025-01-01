One Of West Virginia's Most Hidden And Breathtaking Regions Is A Unique Mountain Wilderness

West Virginia is a beloved outdoor adventure destination year-round, offering breathtaking scenery and a wealth of thrilling pursuits. More than two-thirds of its landscape is covered by mountain ranges, including the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains. As one of the country's most forested states, it's also a prime location to avoid crowds and enjoy fall foliage. Visitors from across the U.S. travel here to witness the vibrant seasonal colors. If you're looking for a perfect mix of mountain views, lush forests, and outdoor recreation, Dolly Sods is a must on your East Coast road trip itinerary. This hidden gem spans over 17,000 acres and is part of the stunning Monongahela National Forest in the majestic Allegheny Mountains.

Designated as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System, Dolly Sods Wilderness is a protected area carefully maintained to preserve its natural beauty for future generations. Once used as a World War II artillery training ground, the area was littered with shells — some unexploded. However, extensive efforts in the 1990s cleared most of the ordnance, and it's safe to explore today (while staying on marked trails). Dolly Sods offers a unique topography that makes it an adventurer's paradise. Its diverse landscape includes striking rock formations, sprawling meadows, cranberry bogs, and nearly 50 miles of trails. Whether you're seeking a challenging hike or a leisurely walk through nature, Dolly Sods delivers awe-inspiring experiences for visitors of all abilities.