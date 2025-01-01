Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is An Affordable Wisconsin Foodie City On Lake Michigan's Shores

The state of Wisconsin has several different attractions depending on where you are on the map. As you cross the rolling hills of The Badger State, there are popular family destinations like Wisconsin Dells and cities like Madison that widely appeal to tourists. The entirety of the east coast of Wisconsin sits directly along Lake Michigan, making it a destination spot for visitors to the state looking for beauty along the water and maritime history. When it comes to food, beers, cheese, and brats are common in the area. That said, there is one city that is becoming known for giving visiting foodies and history buffs alike a bang for their buck.

Just south of Milwaukee and a few miles north of the Illinois border sits Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a harbor town that is an easy car or train ride away from Chicago. And with over 90 percent of its shoreline accessible to the public and a burgeoning food scene, Kenosha is setting itself apart as an affordable travel destination for visitors in Wisconsin.