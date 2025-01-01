Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is An Affordable Wisconsin Foodie City On Lake Michigan's Shores
The state of Wisconsin has several different attractions depending on where you are on the map. As you cross the rolling hills of The Badger State, there are popular family destinations like Wisconsin Dells and cities like Madison that widely appeal to tourists. The entirety of the east coast of Wisconsin sits directly along Lake Michigan, making it a destination spot for visitors to the state looking for beauty along the water and maritime history. When it comes to food, beers, cheese, and brats are common in the area. That said, there is one city that is becoming known for giving visiting foodies and history buffs alike a bang for their buck.
Just south of Milwaukee and a few miles north of the Illinois border sits Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a harbor town that is an easy car or train ride away from Chicago. And with over 90 percent of its shoreline accessible to the public and a burgeoning food scene, Kenosha is setting itself apart as an affordable travel destination for visitors in Wisconsin.
Sample local delicacies on a dime in Kenosha
What better way to explore the dining scene in Kenosha than to start with a local diner cart in the heart of town whose specialty is called a "Garbage Plate." The taste is a far cry from its name at Franks Diner, a tiny local spot close to a century old. Franks offers traditional breakfast and lunch diner fare at affordable prices and the Garbage Plate, with your choice of hash browns, eggs, cheese, and meat, was featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
When in Wisconsin, German food is the way to go and House of Gerhard seems to be the choice amongst locals and visitors in Kenosha. This sit-down German restaurant features classics like schnitzel and stroganoff, and the house-made rolls are a popular addition to any meal. For a quicker food stop, The Brat Stop along I-94 is known for its gigantic "CHEESE" sign and offers Wisconsin staples under $10 for road trippers; choose to dine in or take your meal to go. When days in Kenosha wind down, visitors and locals agree that the Waterfront Warehouse offers unmatched ambiance, with elevated pub fare making it a great spot for happy hour or a nightcap.
Kenosha museums allow visitors to explore on a budget
Arrive in Kenosha and you are greeted by a charming coastal town with mementos to the past along the Lake Michigan shores. The 1866 Southport Lighthouse is a central landmark located on the Kenosha County Historical Society campus. The Southport Light Station Museum showcases Kenosha's roots, and yes, you can climb the 72 steps to the top of the lighthouse for an incredible view. Visiting the campus — also home to the Kenosha History Center — is an affordable way to learn more about the area.
Families will enjoy a trip to the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, and visitors are often left impressed by the Public Museum and its massive display of wooly mammoths. Beyond history for the kids, the Civil War Museum showcases Kenosha's contributions to the battle against slavery. The best part of exploring these museums in Kenosha is that most of them offer free admission or accept small donations to view the exhibits.