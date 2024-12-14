Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Chicago
Chicago is arguably one of the best cities in America, which is why it attracted almost 50 million visitors in 2022 alone. The city has plenty to offer those looking for a well-deserved break from the norm, and we're not talking about tourist traps that aren't worth your time. From its well-known deep-dish pizza to the infamous skyline and L train, Chicago is an American institution in its own right with a rich and storied history. However, if you're planning a trip to the Windy City any time soon, you may want to do some research before spending your hard-earned cash on flights or a rental car.
The city is incredibly busy, with around 9 million residents living in the metro area. With that being said, locals don't always take kindly to tourists when they don't know how to act and keep up with the social order of things. There's plenty to take into consideration, from brushing up on train etiquette to making sure you never call one of the landmarks by its newest name. Stick with us, and you'll quickly learn the dos and don'ts that will make your visit to Chicago memorable.
Don't put ketchup on your hotdog
There are plenty of great eats in Chicago, but one of the best is a simple American classic: the beloved hotdog. Sure, these delicious sausages wrapped in buns aren't exclusive to Chicagoans, but they may just love them more than any other state. You can pick up a hotdog at many on-the-go street stands or when you're watching a ball game, but whatever you do, steer clear of the ketchup. It may sound strange to some who consider the condiment a hotdog staple, but in Chicago, it's mustard or nothing.
The "right" way to eat one is to sprinkle it with celery salt, a touch of relish, onions, sport peppers, pickle, and tomatoes, with a drizzle of mustard to add a little bit of spice. In this recipe, the hotdog gets the touch of sweetness from the pickles and relish and doesn't need the sugary twang of ketchup getting in the mix. If you order one and ask for ketchup, be prepared to face the wrath of everyone in the queue behind you, as well as the seller. This rule is so well-known that the Chicago eatery Jimmy Red Hots has banned ketchup since 1954.
Don't say the NYC skyline is better
Believe it or not, Chicagoans don't want to hear your opinion about their skyline or if you think New York City's is better. Locals are protective of their heritage, including the buildings the city is famous for. It's home to some of the most impressive structures that America has to offer, from the Vista Tower to the Tribune Tower. Sure, you may not hear these buildings talked about as much as the Empire State Building, but that doesn't mean they deserve any less respect.
Chicago may not have the Statue of Liberty overlooking its bustling city, but it has something else: Northerly Island. This peninsula has the most breathtaking views of the skyline and is a perfect place for tourists to take in the glory of Chicago. If you take a trip there, be sure to put this on your itinerary. Something tells us that once you see the city from this angle, you'll understand exactly why locals are so quick to defend their architecture.
Wearing a Packers jersey could land you in hot water
Every state, city, and town has an NFL team close to its heart. Texas has The Dallas Cowboys, and NYC has The New York Giants. In Chicago, it's the Chicago Bears. Fans go wild for the team, which has players such as Josh Blackwell and Austin Booker on the roster. With that being said, you're likely to see a lot of sports fans donning Chicago Bears' jerseys on game day, or any other day for that matter. The absolute worst thing you could do while visiting the city is to pack your favorite Green Bay Packers jersey, no matter how much you want to represent the team — and if you have a cheese hat, forget about it. There's a time and a place for everything, and this isn't it.
The rivalry between the Packers and the Bears dates back over 100 years, so it's only natural that Chicagoans may not take kindly to the "enemy" in their midst. If you're looking to walk into a bar and have a few drinks while watching the game, you may find yourself the butt of the joke. No one wants a heated debate about sports stats on vacation, so do yourself a favor and leave it at home. It's better to be safe than sorry.
Follow the rules on the L
Whether you want to visit a thriving, artsy Chicago neighborhood or one of the best Chinatowns in America, there's no better way to get around than the city's famous L train. The overground train system is a great example of how public transport can support a busy metropolitan area, and it's well-used and well-loved by locals and tourists. However, before you buy your ticket and hop on for a day of sightseeing, bear in mind that these trains are often used by Chicagoans trying to get to work or go about their day-to-day. In busier times, such as on game day or around the holidays, the train can get very full.
It can be tempting to stand by the doors when you get on the train so that you can easily exit when it reaches your stop, but that's the worst thing you can do. Born and raised Chicagoans will filter down the aisle, as they know doing so allows more people to get on. You're expected to do this as well, and while you're at it, be sure to take any bulky bags off so that you're not constantly bashing into people or being a nuisance. In this instance, consideration for others is key.
Steer clear of saying Chi
If you live in a town or city that's a popular tourist destination, then it's likely you'll have a list of personal peeves that you hate seeing out-of-towners do, or in this case, say — so be warned. Chicagoans aren't thrilled to hear the city referred to as "Chi" or "Chi City." This is such a sore point that an entire Reddit thread on r/chicago is dedicated to it, with the original poster writing, "Anyone else hate the term "chi-town"?" While the odd local said they didn't mind, the majority weren't fans of the seemingly harmless phrase for varied reasons.
"If it's used exclusively or excessively, yes. The occasional use to change it up a bit is [okay] with me. For instance, a DJ can only yell "What up Chicago!??!" so many times. Intermixing a "Yo Chi-Town" once during a performance is acceptable in my book," a Redditor replied.
Another user pointed out that he grew up in Tampa, which has no nickname at all (though some might say the Big Guava takes a big offense to this stance). "At least people care enough about Chicago to call it something." Either way, this seems like dodgy ground, so avoid it if you can unless you want to stick out like a sore thumb.
Don't leave without trying pizza
If there's one thing we know about visiting Chicago, it's that you should never leave without trying the city's signature pizza. These thick, round, cheese-filled slices of heaven are to die for, which is why they're world-renowned, often imitated and never duplicated. There are tons of pizza joints dotted around, but make sure you're going to the best places to get a real, authentic taste of what Chicago is all about. Food Journalist Steve Dolinsky told the BBC, "People think Chicago is all deep-dish and was invented by the Uno's guys, but there's so much more to it."
Dolinsky isn't wrong. There are even pizza tours you can take to make sure you're hitting all the right eateries, which is a great way to get a true culinary experience. The three main types of pizza are deep-dish, stuffed, and Chicago thin, so there's plenty of variety to suit all tastes. Dolinsky's recommended spots include Pat's Pizzeria on North Lincoln Avenue and The Original Vito & Nick's Pizza on South Pulaski Road. No matter where you go, be sure to savor every last bite — you probably won't get it this good anywhere else, no matter how hard you try.
Pick up the pace when walking downtown
Downtown is the heart of Chicago, and for good reason. It's packed full of bars, eateries, shops, and much more, making it a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike. With that being said, it's also one of the city's busiest areas, and you can expect the sidewalks to be packed, especially at peak times. On a Reddit thread in r/chicago dedicated to Chicago's nuances, we found one of the most popular don'ts related to this area. "If you're with more than one other person, do NOT take up the entire sidewalk downtown and walk slowly," raged one user. The comment clearly struck a chord with others as, at the time of writing, it has been upvoted over 1,000 times.
Others chimed in to agree, explaining that visitors should expect to be grumbled at by agitated locals if they choose to ignore the advice. "I love to say, 'This ain't Sex and the City, ladies, move it!'" quipped another Redditor. Given this sage wisdom is straight from the horse's mouth, it's best to take this into consideration if you feel like taking a wander in the area. After all, no one likes a slow coach when they're in a rush to get to where they need to be.
Don't call it Willis Tower
If you ever harmlessly stop a Chicagoan and ask for directions to Willis Tower, don't be surprised if you're served a puzzled look. That name hasn't always known the famous structure; to many locals, its old moniker, Sears Tower, is still valid. Calling it Willis Tower will only highlight the fact you're a tourist, and that's not always a good thing when making first impressions. The tower's history goes way back, so it's understandable why locals aren't in a rush to call it by its new name.
Back in 1969, the retailer Sears employed a huge amount of Chicagoans, so the decision was to build a tower to accommodate the offices and have all operations in one place. This legacy lasted until 2009, when insurance group Willia Group Holdings struck a deal to occupy three floors. In addition to this, the contract stated they could name the tower for the next 15 years. So, while locals will know what building you're referring to, it's best to start off on the right foot and use the old name, especially if you're trying to blend in.
Handle your booze correctly
Chicago's oldest locale, the Near North Side, has plenty to offer tourists and locals, including lots of vibrant bars. It's a great place to visit if you're looking to unwind with a beer after a long day of walking around, but there's one thing you should always be aware of when drinking in Chicago. Handling your liquor is paramount, not only because you should have your wits about you when visiting a place you don't know but also because locals can't stand sloppy drunks.
Chicagoans like their booze as much as the next state, so having fun is encouraged, but you'll get no sympathy if you go over the top and can't function the following day. One Redditor in r/chicago explained, "As a bartender in Chicago for the last decade-plus, there's a saying I've heard some people use: handle your booze, handle your bill, and handle your business the next day. We like to drink here, and we do it like adults..." In short, drink responsibly.
Don't be polite, take that empty train seat
Public transport is king in Chicago, and it's likely that at some point, you'll find yourself packed like sardines in a train. If you spy an empty seat but are too polite to take it, you run the risk of angering locals. It may seem honorable, but in the long run, you're just clogging up the rest of the train. One Redditor explained in r/chicago, "If you get on the train at rush hour and there's a seat available, take it, for God's sake. I hate being smushed up against people when there are 3-4 perfectly good seats available right in front of them."
This must be a common problem, as the comment gained quite a bit of support on the platform. Of course, the usual rules still apply. If you see a pregnant, elderly, or disabled person, then you should get up and offer them the seat, as any decent human being would do across the country. In this case, it's better to take a seat now and give it up later than to never take the seat at all.
Disembark a bus using the back doors only
If you haven't guessed by now, using Chicago's public transport is a fine art. This is a busy city where people are coming and going at all hours, and it takes everyone to adhere to the expected norms to function efficiently. Otherwise, it can make a simple journey feel like an impossible task. Buses run regular routes throughout Chicago and are a great way to travel, but it's important to remember one simple thing: get on through the front doors and exit through the back doors. It's that simple, but if you're not used to the system, it can throw you.
"It's designed that way on purpose and [is] much more efficient than waiting for everyone to get off before new passengers can get on," explained one Chicagoan Redditor in r/chicago. Another added, "The only exception to this rule is for old people and those with strollers. I'm fine with them using the front since the bus has the ability to lean a little more." Failure to adhere to this flow can add costly minutes to the journey, as passengers won't be able to get on at the front if there's a flood of people exiting through the same door.
Learn how to parallel park properly
This particular rule may fill less experienced drivers with dread, but you won't get by in Chicago without considering it. Most visitors choose to stick to public transport, but if you're on a road trip or want a little more independence, you may get a nasty surprise when it comes to parking. Many Chicago streets have on-street parking, which can get busy. You may find yourself trying to squeeze into a tight space, so being able to properly parallel park is a must. Chicago isn't the place to test your rusty skills if you haven't done it in years, as you'll more than likely scrape a resident's car and find yourself in a terrible situation that could have easily been avoided.
"Two feet between you and another car is a "luxury" parking spot," quipped one Redditor in r/chicago. They're not wrong. If you're only used to parking on driveways, open parking lots, or garages, it might be worth weighing the pros and cons of driving in Chicago. No one wants to deal with insurance companies when they're away on vacation or spend hours trying to score a big space, which is scarce. Is it really worth it?