Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Chicago

Chicago is arguably one of the best cities in America, which is why it attracted almost 50 million visitors in 2022 alone. The city has plenty to offer those looking for a well-deserved break from the norm, and we're not talking about tourist traps that aren't worth your time. From its well-known deep-dish pizza to the infamous skyline and L train, Chicago is an American institution in its own right with a rich and storied history. However, if you're planning a trip to the Windy City any time soon, you may want to do some research before spending your hard-earned cash on flights or a rental car.

The city is incredibly busy, with around 9 million residents living in the metro area. With that being said, locals don't always take kindly to tourists when they don't know how to act and keep up with the social order of things. There's plenty to take into consideration, from brushing up on train etiquette to making sure you never call one of the landmarks by its newest name. Stick with us, and you'll quickly learn the dos and don'ts that will make your visit to Chicago memorable.