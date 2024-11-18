Lake Michigan's Coast Hides A Breathtaking Park Of Caves, Turquoise Waters, And Unique Rocks

If you prefer to stay on land, Cave Point County Park boasts a half-mile walking trail through forests of beech, maple, and birch trees, as well as along beaches that showcase the area's stunning scenery. For a longer hike, the 1.7-mile Black Trail Loop leads into Whitefish Dunes State Park, home to Wisconsin's highest sand dune. You can visit the Nature Center at Whitefish Dunes State Park for insight into local wildlife.

Aside from hiking, the park has designated biking trails. Fishing is also a common activity. Fishing equipment is available for free at the park office, but you do need to secure a Wisconsin fishing license. The area is great for birdwatching to see species like bald eagles, osprey, and woodpeckers. Furthermore, it's a fabulous spot to watch the sunrise or sunset.

The park provides amenities like solar-powered restrooms, picnic tables, and grills. Plus, it is dog friendly. There is a gazebo available for rent for special occasions, and reservations can be made online. There is no charge to visit Cave Point County Park, however, to enter Whitefish Dunes State Park, you need to abide by the state's sticker system of entry for state parks. These can be purchased online.

Although the region is beautiful throughout the year, autumn is a particularly colorful season. The Door County Coastal Byway, which traverses the Door peninsula, shows off Wisconsin's full range of fall foliage, making that a superb time for your visit.