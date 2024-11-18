Lake Michigan's Coast Hides A Breathtaking Park Of Caves, Turquoise Waters, And Unique Rocks
The ultimate outdoor escape awaits in picturesque Door County in Wisconsin, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot. While perhaps best known for being a major cherry capital of the country, Door County offers much more. Its rugged natural landscape is perfect for hiking, kayaking, and outdoor activities in any season.
Just 20 miles from the city of Sturgeon Bay is Cave Point County Park on Wisconsin's eastern peninsula. Since 1943, the park's 19 acres have been protected land. The park has scenic views of the turquoise waters of Lake Michigan, the second largest in volume of the Great Lakes after Lake Superior. This expansive lake, with its limestone cliffs and lush foliage, has a Jurassic Park-like feel that brings out the spirit of adventure. Whether you're seeking a relaxing getaway to admire wildlife and lakeside scenery, or a thrilling excursion with hiking, biking, and cliff jumping, Cave Point County Park is the ideal destination to explore.
Kayak, swim, and dive at Cave Point County Park
Cave Point County Park is famous for its hidden caves and unique rock formations, most of which are visible only from the water. One of the best ways to uncover its secrets is by taking a kayaking tour, especially if you are a beginner. Lakeshore Adventures guides visitors inside tunnels and caves on tandem kayak tours. If you want to jump in, you can scuba dive to see the caves below. Lake Michigan is famed for being an underwater wonderland, boasting 240 shipwrecks. Some wrecks are even visible with snorkeling gear. Another popular activity is cliff jumping, with rock formations providing perfect springboards into the lake.
Caution should be heeded when entering Lake Michigan, as it hides its true force on fair weather days. The weather can change quickly, and the waves have been known to reach 30 feet. Whether you are swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, or cliff jumping, be mindful of weather conditions. It is important to note that there are no lifeguards on duty, so water activities are undertaken at your own risk. Also, the rocks are uneven and slippery when wet, so be sure to wear the appropriate clothing and footwear. It's also a good idea to bring a change of clothes.
Hike from Cave Point County Park to Whitefish Dunes State Park
If you prefer to stay on land, Cave Point County Park boasts a half-mile walking trail through forests of beech, maple, and birch trees, as well as along beaches that showcase the area's stunning scenery. For a longer hike, the 1.7-mile Black Trail Loop leads into Whitefish Dunes State Park, home to Wisconsin's highest sand dune. You can visit the Nature Center at Whitefish Dunes State Park for insight into local wildlife.
Aside from hiking, the park has designated biking trails. Fishing is also a common activity. Fishing equipment is available for free at the park office, but you do need to secure a Wisconsin fishing license. The area is great for birdwatching to see species like bald eagles, osprey, and woodpeckers. Furthermore, it's a fabulous spot to watch the sunrise or sunset.
The park provides amenities like solar-powered restrooms, picnic tables, and grills. Plus, it is dog friendly. There is a gazebo available for rent for special occasions, and reservations can be made online. There is no charge to visit Cave Point County Park, however, to enter Whitefish Dunes State Park, you need to abide by the state's sticker system of entry for state parks. These can be purchased online.
Although the region is beautiful throughout the year, autumn is a particularly colorful season. The Door County Coastal Byway, which traverses the Door peninsula, shows off Wisconsin's full range of fall foliage, making that a superb time for your visit.