Samantha Brown Predicts The Next Big Travel Trend And It's A Genius Way To Explore The World Cheaply
Ask any seasoned traveler when the best time to jet off is, and they'll probably say, anytime — and honestly, fair. In a perfect world, we'd all hop on planes at the drop of a hat, but real life insists on PTO requests, checking if our bank accounts have some dollars to spare, and frantically googling the crowd situation to avoid feeling like a sardine in peak tourist seasons. Even with travel apps promising stress-free planning and TikTok hacks supposedly helping in creating the perfect itinerary, nailing down when to actually go is no small feat. Fortunately, Samantha Brown has a tip for budget-conscious travelers tired of jostling for space at tourist traps: dead weeks.
Predicted to be the next big travel trend, Brown explained in an Instagram video that dead weeks are the travel weeks that are the best time to plan your next trip because they are those magical windows when "nobody else is traveling." Sure, the name sounds a little grim, but it's apparently an overlooked travel cheat code that many have yet to discover.
"It represents a huge lull in travel, and so things like airfare and hotels are like 50% off their summer peak prices," Brown said of dead weeks, adding that Europe, in particular, becomes a steal during this time. "There are no crowds, the prices are low, and yet they're gearing up for the holidays so it's a festive time and the temperature is mild," she shared. In short, you'll practically have the whole place to yourself without battling crowds and paying the high-season premium.
How to plan your 'dead week' travel
Unlike federal holidays that are pretty much etched in stone, dead weeks have a bit more wiggle room, shifting slightly each year. Samantha Brown breaks it down: they kick off the Monday after Thanksgiving and run for about two weeks, then pop up again from January 2nd through the end of the month, sometimes stretching to Presidents' Day weekend. There's even a dead week in early fall, right after Labor Day. The best part? These periods last more than just a long weekend, giving you ample time to stretch out your PTO and take full advantage of those travel deals.
If you're eyeing a dead week getaway, planning way ahead is non-negotiable. With many dead weeks falling in December and January, Brown recommends heading to Munich or perhaps exploring Europe's famed Christmas markets. Feeling more adventurous? Brown told The Points Guy that Southeast Asia is also a solid bet. "In countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, winter is their high season, and the cities are always busy, but the dollar goes a lot further," she said.
Now, when it comes to booking flights, resist the urge to jump the gun. Timing is everything, and Brown advises waiting for those sweet deals airlines offer for maximum savings. "In mid-August, airlines will announce their super low fares post Labor Day up until the week of Thanksgiving. Sign up for flight alerts for the destinations you're thinking about," she said. "Book the flight you want then or latest first week of October. Prices will begin to creep up after." Accommodation-wise, don't forget those credit card points gathering dust. They might just cover a swanky hotel or at least a decent room upgrade.