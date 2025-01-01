Samantha Brown Predicts The Next Big Travel Trend And It's A Genius Way To Explore The World Cheaply

Ask any seasoned traveler when the best time to jet off is, and they'll probably say, anytime — and honestly, fair. In a perfect world, we'd all hop on planes at the drop of a hat, but real life insists on PTO requests, checking if our bank accounts have some dollars to spare, and frantically googling the crowd situation to avoid feeling like a sardine in peak tourist seasons. Even with travel apps promising stress-free planning and TikTok hacks supposedly helping in creating the perfect itinerary, nailing down when to actually go is no small feat. Fortunately, Samantha Brown has a tip for budget-conscious travelers tired of jostling for space at tourist traps: dead weeks.

Predicted to be the next big travel trend, Brown explained in an Instagram video that dead weeks are the travel weeks that are the best time to plan your next trip because they are those magical windows when "nobody else is traveling." Sure, the name sounds a little grim, but it's apparently an overlooked travel cheat code that many have yet to discover.

"It represents a huge lull in travel, and so things like airfare and hotels are like 50% off their summer peak prices," Brown said of dead weeks, adding that Europe, in particular, becomes a steal during this time. "There are no crowds, the prices are low, and yet they're gearing up for the holidays so it's a festive time and the temperature is mild," she shared. In short, you'll practically have the whole place to yourself without battling crowds and paying the high-season premium.