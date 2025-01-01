The Best Steps You Can Take After Being Pickpocketed On Vacation

You reach into your coat pocket for your wallet, only to find it missing. This experience happens to people on vacation fairly often, because tourists make the perfect target for thieves, and some of the biggest tourist destinations around the world are favorite hunting grounds for pickpockets. Depending on what is lost, this can be a frustrating inconvenience or a major travel nightmare. You should definitely take steps to avoid being pickpocketed in advance, but if it's too late and you have already had things taken from you, don't panic. Even if your phone, passport, and money are gone, there are steps you can take to mitigate the damage and get your trip back on track, like freezing your credit cards and getting in touch with the nearest embassy.

Once you're in a safe location, you should take a moment to cancel your credit cards, or at least freeze your account through the app. If you don't have that feature or aren't sure how to use it, just call your credit card company's customer service line and ask them to do it for you. Next, you'll want to report what happened to your insurance company as soon as possible. You can report the theft to local police, and will very likely need to so that you have a police report, which you will use to get coverage from your travel insurance. But you should know that it's unlikely that they'll be able to actually recover your lost items.