Tourist Destinations Around The World Where You Should Be Extra Cautious Of Pickpocketing

Arriving in a new country can leave you wide-eyed and awestruck — so much so that you may let your guard down for a pickpocket to strike in all your excitement to check things off your travel bucket list. Owing to the nature of their work, the nimble-fingered pickpocket will need no more than a split second to wipe your pockets clean. Your wallet, phone, or both could be gone before you even realize what has happened.

Advertisement

Pickpocketing cons go back centuries and belong to a tradition of petty crime that has touched countries and cultures across the world. Today, with travel becoming an increasingly mainstream passion, the hunting grounds are especially fertile for pickpockets who typically scour crowds around tourist attractions to find their targets. While pickpocketing can be a problem in any destination with enough people, it is prevalent across European countries and certain places in America.

Preventing yourself from being robbed can be as straightforward as keeping an eye on your belongings. But sometimes, these scams can be a little harder to navigate, given the sophisticated maneuvers pickpockets have devised to avoid detection. Here's a comprehensive list of tourist destinations worldwide inspired by traveler experiences on forums like Tripadvisor and Reddit, along with safety tips.

Advertisement