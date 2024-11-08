Tourist Destinations Around The World Where You Should Be Extra Cautious Of Pickpocketing
Arriving in a new country can leave you wide-eyed and awestruck — so much so that you may let your guard down for a pickpocket to strike in all your excitement to check things off your travel bucket list. Owing to the nature of their work, the nimble-fingered pickpocket will need no more than a split second to wipe your pockets clean. Your wallet, phone, or both could be gone before you even realize what has happened.
Pickpocketing cons go back centuries and belong to a tradition of petty crime that has touched countries and cultures across the world. Today, with travel becoming an increasingly mainstream passion, the hunting grounds are especially fertile for pickpockets who typically scour crowds around tourist attractions to find their targets. While pickpocketing can be a problem in any destination with enough people, it is prevalent across European countries and certain places in America.
Preventing yourself from being robbed can be as straightforward as keeping an eye on your belongings. But sometimes, these scams can be a little harder to navigate, given the sophisticated maneuvers pickpockets have devised to avoid detection. Here's a comprehensive list of tourist destinations worldwide inspired by traveler experiences on forums like Tripadvisor and Reddit, along with safety tips.
Paris, France
As one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, Paris has long been a hotbed of petty thievery and pickpocketing. The situation is so bad that the U.S. Embassy in France published an elaborate travel advisory cautioning people about the many ways pickpockets operate in Paris. Metros are a common hunting ground for pickpockets as they take advantage of overcrowded trains and their rapid sliding doors to pinch commuters' pockets. In the subreddit r/ParisTravelGuide, one Redditor shared that "they [pickpockets] typically act confused near train doors and while you are in a rush to board the train they pickpocket you."
Back in 2013, the issue received significant global attention, owing to back-to-back headlines about the Louvre closing on account of pickpockets and the trial of the notorious Hamidovic gang. The latter employed minor girls for crimes and was reportedly behind 75% of pickpocketing scams on the Paris metro, per France 24. Parisians are not spared either and are often targeted at ATMs or by thieves who approach them for signatures on seemingly well-meaning petitions that turn out to be pickpocketing ruses.
Berlin, Germany
From legendary techno parties to important historic landmarks, Berlin has it all. It is not without reason that the German capital is a sought-after travel hotspot, more so with its reputation as the world's best destination for solo travelers. Consequently, its popularity translates into higher opportunities for pickpockets to strike. One of the most common ways pickpockets nick valuables from unsuspecting tourists is by bumping into or pushing them, especially in crowded places.
Brandenburg Gate has a notorious reputation as that one spot in Berlin where you are most likely to be pickpocketed, given the steady flow of tourists at and around the historic landmark. A Tripadvisor user related their experience of having their credit card stolen near the gate, seemingly by people who approached them with a plea to sign a petition. "We had this done to us, noticed [five] minutes afterwards when [the] credit card [company] called and asked if we had attempted to withdraw €1,000."
The Berlin police highlights Alexanderplatz, Hackescher Markt, and Spandau Old Town as areas where pickpocketing will likely occur. The institution also advised tourists to be vigilant in guarding their valuables while in public. They also recommend immediately blocking credit cards and SIM cards when wallets or phones are stolen.
Rome, Italy
Few other destinations in Europe can match the kind of influence Rome has over the travel community, with tourists flocking by the millions every year to this cultural haven where food, art, and history collide. It is not without reason that the Italian capital is venerated as the Eternal City. Sadly, Italy also wears the thorny crown of being the European country with the highest amount of pickpocketing, and Rome is at the heart of this unsavory reputation.
In r/Rome, a Redditor recounted their experience of Rome's notorious pickpocketing epidemic. "[Two] days into a Rome trip. [One] bag opened and rifled, another opened and money stolen, and a wallet swiped out of a pocket. Just now had somebody unzip a front pocket and shoved them away 50 feet from our AirBnB." In the wake of many popular Italian experiences being reduced to tourist traps, other scams also abound in Rome, particularly around its most famous monuments, like the Colosseum, Pantheon, and Trevi Fountain.
Money belts and carabiner hooks are useful accessories to invest in before heading off to Rome. However, vigilance will be your most valuable asset. Pickpockets in Rome often operate in groups, so try not to be easily distracted in crowded, public spaces like the subway and be wary of extraordinary encounters.
London, England
The glamor of London hardly needs an introduction, nor does its pickpocketing scene. Social media is constantly abuzz with stories about petty theft in the royal city. A 2024 report published by Get Licensed confirmed its severity. Some of the top places in the United Kingdom are rife with pickpocketing, and all turned out to be London neighborhoods — from Camden to Kensington and Chelsea.
Westminster, not too surprisingly, topped the list, given the high number of tourist attractions that dot the area and, consequently, draw pickpockets out to play. Buses around the borough — where Buckingham Palace and Big Ben stand in all their glory — are also highly prone to pickpocketing scams. The densely packed London Tube is another notorious pickpocketing hotspot, with a reported 56% rise in crime on the transport system in just five months in 2023, per EuroNews.
While phone-snatching is a common way of being robbed on the streets of London, many sleight-of-hand artists still (successfully) rely on old-timey tricks like street magic or games like cups and balls to fleece bystanders. Pickpocketing is also possible in these settings, where your attention is diverted. A word of advice from the Metropolitan Police is to be on your guard at all times.
Mexico City, Mexico
Like any major destination that offers travelers lots to see and do, Mexico City has its own fair share of crooks prowling popular tourist haunts. Though the capital city is hardly the most dangerous place in Mexico, it does grapple with petty theft and street robberies that make up a considerable chunk of the city's crime rate. When out and about in the city, remain vigilant about your belongings, keeping them on your person at all times if possible.
As one of the busiest metro systems in the world, Mexico City's local trains are a fertile hunting ground for pickpockets who take advantage of the massive crowding to swipe valuables from commuters. A Tripadvisor user who got pickpocketed while using the metro advised readers, "Do not use metro if it's very busy, they operate as teams to target tourists. Lost some cash, credit cards and driving license."
In Mexico City, it is also best to exercise prudence while selecting the neighborhood you want to stay in. Some areas — like Tepito, Centro Histórico, and Doctores — have a dodgy reputation when it comes to safety, especially for foreign tourists unfamiliar with these locales. Sticking to places in and around the city center is always a good idea in any new destination.
Lisbon, Portugal
If visiting Lisbon for the first time, keeping an eye out for pickpockets should definitely be on your to-do list. While the World Population Review certifies Portugal as one of the safest countries in Europe, its popularity as a travel destination offers a fertile seedbed for petty crimes, and it would be wise to exercise some prudence during your trip. Every once in a while, videos surface online, warning social media users about the prevalence of pickpockets in Lisbon with visual proof of how expertly these nimble-fingered crooks pinch valuables. In fact, there are Instagram pages dedicated to flagging this malpractice.
Certain neighborhoods like Bairro Alto and Baixa have a bit of a reputation for being prone to higher pickpocketing incidents than others, although that is not to say that you should let your guard down while roaming the rest of the city. A general rule of thumb is to keep your possessions close in very busy squares and on crowded trams, preferably not inside easily accessible pockets or zipper bags. Tram 28 is especially notorious for theft, being a tourist favorite route that covers many major areas in the city.
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona is always mentioned during discussions about petty thievery. An especially notorious operating ground for pickpockets and phone snatchers, the Catalonian city can often be somewhat unsparing toward people carrying valuables in public. People have shared accounts of being swindled everywhere — from the streets to music festivals and coffee shops. A Redditor recounted a friend's experience on r/Barcelona. "[My friend] got her computer stolen at the Starbucks in Consell de Cent; someone came in while she was at her computer ... [tapped] her shoulder, and when she turned around, the computer was gone."
At the risk of sounding alarmist, travelers recommend being vigilant about your belongings to a fault in Barcelona. In popular neighborhoods like Las Ramblas, known as a top pickpocketing hotspot in all of Spain, or places around tourist attractions like Basílica de la Sagrada Família, pickpockets cut through crowds and nick items from people's bags and pockets. Despite Barcelona's growing dissatisfaction with excessive tourist crowds of late, there are civic efforts to curtail pickpocketing.
Eliana Guerrero, founder of a citizen task force fighting back against pickpockets, told EuroNews: "Our method is to monitor the metro stations and buses, and above all to make them ... publicly visible." Reaching beyond police action, these local guards expose pickpockets on social media to caution people. "That hurts them the most."
Athens, Greece
Athens is not exactly synonymous with pickpockets. When you think of Athens, images of the Acropolis and Parthenon are more likely to fill your head. But like any famous tourist destination, the historic Greek city deals with its own endemic problems of petty theft and pocket-pinching crimes. A Reddit user shared anecdotes about being pickpocketed in Athens in a span of 24 hours — near the Acropolis, in Syntagma Square, and on the train to the airport.
Over the last decade, the police seem to have come down heavily on pickpocketing rings in Athens, where crooks could rake in over €3,500 a day. "They had built up such a structure and developed such skills that every day they could carry out at least 15 thefts," a top police official told The Guardian after a major bust. Though authorities offered reassurance that the situation had improved following these crackdowns, prudence is still advised on the Athens metro, which was ranked as one of the top hotspots of pickpocketing in the world till as recently as 2022.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is a hotspot for pretty spots and pickpocketing. So, as you roam the city, taking in its many sights and sounds, don't forget to keep an eye out for nimble-fingered crooks who could take advantage of your awestruck self and make away with your valuables. As explained by a Redditor in r/Netherlands, getting pickpocketed in Amsterdam is as easy as hopping on and off its trams, where someone could pretend to be in a rush and use the old bump-and-steal technique to swipe your things. "I don't know how or why anyone standing around me did not notice anything or why I did not immediately react; [I] guess [it was] partly because he acted apologetic for pushing me."
As a thoroughfare for tourists who may not have their guards up yet, the train from the airport to the city is also a known hunting ground for pickpockets. The same is true of the De Wallen neighborhood (or, more famously, the Red Light District) that teems with crowds well into the night. Concerns around pickpocketing in Amsterdam persist, especially as the Dutch capital works to tackle the overtourism plaguing many of its destinations.
Dublin, Ireland
Among the many crimes that concern authorities in Dublin — from drug use to violent assaults — pickpocketing makes itself apparent to tourists daily. The Irish capital doesn't have the best score when it comes to the safety ranking of European cities. And reports about pickpocketing gangs abound, much to the chagrin of Dublin locals and foreign travelers.
Social media is rife with stories of people either witnessing or experiencing theft at the hands of repeat offenders, who are often non-local women operating on the city's Luas system (or tram lines). In r/Dublin, a Reddit user recounted how their mother-in-law was robbed on the Red Line by three women who were "dressed very well so you wouldn't question if they bump into you." In the comments, another user claimed to have seen the same gang a day prior.
These pickpocketing rings don't go unnoticed by Dublin locals, some of whom have turned vigilantes and physically stop these thieves in acts of bravado that go viral on social media. Others are, meanwhile, calling on authorities to ramp up security measures. "We need a coordinated approach, and it's encouraging to see that on the Luas and buses, people are being warned to be wary," Dublin retail leader Vincent Jennings said on Newstalk's "The Pat Kenny Show."
Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul's reputation for being home to skilled sleight-of-hand con artists is not new. Back in 2000, The New York Times published a report about the indiscriminate spread of pickpocketing in Turkey's beautiful capital city, especially around tourist-favorite areas like Taksim Square and Galata. The scam techniques of pickpockets in Istanbul cover a whole range of common and creative frauds, from "accidentally" bumping into people to approaching tourists with simple requests like helping them practice their English speaking skills.
Trams in Istanbul, like in other countries, make for popular pickpocketing playgrounds. A Reddit user alerted people to the multiple pickpocketing attempts they were subjected to on the tram network, with the offenders not hesitating to even use aggression to commit fraud. Staying vigilant while getting on and off crowded trams — which allow crooks to take advantage of the commotion — is nonnegotiable. It is also a good idea to remain on high alert around Istanbul's iconic markets, like the Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar, which tend to attract heavy footfall and, consequently, greater possibilities of being robbed.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' lively mix of art, culture, and history has earned it the distinction as the "Paris of Latin America." But notwithstanding all the hype the Argentine capital enjoys — not least because of its star footballer, Lionel Messi — it also happens to be the South American destination with the highest amount of pickpocketing. Though it is generally understood that pickpocketing levels are not as bad in Buenos Aires as in many popular travel destinations in Europe, concerns around petty theft and scams have persisted in the city for years.
English-speaking tourists who are immediately discernible from locals are often common targets for pickpocketing scams. In r/BuenosAires, one Redditor warned readers about "a common scam where a boy who sells socks or kitchen towels approaches your table, places those over your phone and when he leaves takes both the socks/towels and your phone."
Another pickpocketing scam in Buenos Aires — that can be a little trickier to circumvent, for how inconspicuously it happens — involves strangers volunteering to offer help. It could be someone seeking directions on the street. Or offering to clean what looks like bird poop but will actually just be mustard or some other innocuous substance the pickpocket would have splattered you with to create a diversion long enough for you to be robbed.
Methodology
Islands created this list by poring over statistical and anecdotal data on the subject online. We also consulted reports that cited hard numbers to sort travel destinations by pickpocketing rate and use them as a foundation for assembling the cities featured in this piece. We then trawled through dozens of user-generated comments on travel forums across Reddit and Tripadvisor to gain insight into traveler experiences with pickpocketing.
While some people were robbed in the aforementioned cities, others attested to a safe, theft-free vacation in the same locations. As such, we must emphasize that pickpocketing is not native to any country, and we all need to be vigilant when visiting tourist destinations. This list is simply a collation of popular vacation spots reputed for pickpocketing incidents, corroborated by data reports, acclaimed media outlets, and first-person accounts.