You Can Still Rock 'N' Roll At This Historic Venue In Iowa Where 'Cool Cats' Used To 'Swing & Jive'

Iowa is best known for its acres of cornfields, some of the most unique roadside stops across America, and the world-famous covered bridges in the small city of Winterset, but it probably doesn't come to mind as a top music destination in America. While Nashville is synonymous with country music and Memphis (an overlooked budget-friendly alternative to the Tennessee city) is famed for its roots in rhythm and blues, the Hawkeye State's notability falls as flat as its topography when it comes to music.

However, 100 miles north of Des Moines, the tiny town of Clear Lake hides an iconic rock 'n' roll venue with a storied past. Dating back to 1933, the Surf Ballroom is a National Historical Landmark with connections to musical greats across the decades, from Big Band legends like Duke Ellington to rock icons like Buddy Holly. The historic venue still hosts concerts and events to this day and also houses a museum. If you're looking for an under-the-radar music destination in the Midwest, swing into the Surf Ballroom.