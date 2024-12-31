You Can Still Rock 'N' Roll At This Historic Venue In Iowa Where 'Cool Cats' Used To 'Swing & Jive'
Iowa is best known for its acres of cornfields, some of the most unique roadside stops across America, and the world-famous covered bridges in the small city of Winterset, but it probably doesn't come to mind as a top music destination in America. While Nashville is synonymous with country music and Memphis (an overlooked budget-friendly alternative to the Tennessee city) is famed for its roots in rhythm and blues, the Hawkeye State's notability falls as flat as its topography when it comes to music.
However, 100 miles north of Des Moines, the tiny town of Clear Lake hides an iconic rock 'n' roll venue with a storied past. Dating back to 1933, the Surf Ballroom is a National Historical Landmark with connections to musical greats across the decades, from Big Band legends like Duke Ellington to rock icons like Buddy Holly. The historic venue still hosts concerts and events to this day and also houses a museum. If you're looking for an under-the-radar music destination in the Midwest, swing into the Surf Ballroom.
The music lives on at Surf Ballroom
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably familiar with Don Mclean's pop culture anthem, "American Pie." You might not know that the famous repeated line "the day the music died" is a reference to a tragic day that marked a complete shift in music history. On the night of February 3, 1959, three young rock stars — Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson — played their final show at the Surf Ballroom hours before perishing in a fatal plane crash on the way to their next tour stop. Regarded by many as the country's first great music tragedy, the crash signaled a collective loss of innocence and a departure from the so-called simpler times of 1950s America.
Today, you can soak in rock 'n' roll history and pay tribute to the music legends at Surf Ballroom. Their memory is immortalized in a monumental plaque outside the historic venue, and inside, the walls are adorned with their photographs and memorabilia. Nearby, you can also visit the crash site, marked by an art piece in the shape of Buddy Holly's signature horn-rimmed glasses, which features a memorial to the dearly departed musicians and pilot.
Surf Ballroom is for music lovers
Of course, it's not all doom and gloom at the Surf Ballroom. What was once a lively dance hall decorated with beach-themed murals and a stage surrounded by artificial palm trees is still going strong as a concert venue today. The stage has hosted musicians such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Martina McBride, as well as up-and-coming artists. On select Wednesdays from June to August, you can catch regional and international talent at their Summer Concert Series, while the annual Winter Dance Party is a swinging 50s-themed event honoring the rock 'n' roll legends who lost their lives too soon.
If you want to learn more about the legendary venue, you can visit the museum, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Self-guided tours are free with a suggested donation. You can also book a guided tour for groups at $10 a person at the time of this writing. If you're a music lover, particularly with a soft spot for 1950s nostalgia, a visit to the Surf Ballroom is an absolute must.