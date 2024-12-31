Something You Likely Do On A Road Trip Is Ruining Your Gas Mileage And Damaging Your Hearing

When the warm weather begins to thaw us all out, many travelers take the opportunity to see the country on a road trip. A long drive can be very freeing as you whiz down stunning and storied routes, visiting America's unique roadside stops along the way. While you're planning your road trip, however, there is something you may be missing. It's not an item you're forgetting to put in the trunk or a spot on the map that you missed. Instead, it has to do with your driving habits. If you tend to drive with your windows down, you could be harming your hearing and making the trip cost you more in the end.

Of course, we all want to feel the wind in our hair as we drive, and as a passenger, you may want to close your eyes and enjoy the breeze on your face. However, your car is going to be less fuel efficient if you drive with your windows down. When they're open, the air doesn't slide around the smooth shape of the car. Instead, it goes in through the windows, causing resistance. That, in turn, causes the engine to have to do more work to maintain the same speed, and that, of course, takes more gas (if you have a car that uses fuel, that is).

Moreover, if you're in a rollover crash, driver safety expert and crash investigator Mike Pehl says in a Drive Safe Ride Safe video that keeping the windows up helps keep the car frame stable, which may reduce your risk of suffering injuries. In a T-bone crash, closed windows can also reduce the risk of head injuries. And, according to a 2021 study published in Science of the Total Environment, keeping your windows up can also protect you from air pollution.