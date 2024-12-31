Hike To The Bahamas' Highest Point At This Uncrowded Caribbean Island For A Blissful Beach Getaway

When one imagines the Bahamas, visions of expansive white-sand beaches, endless shades of blue sea, and pastel houses come to mind. Though the Bahamas is an archipelago of flat isles, the remote Cat Island boasts the highest point in the country: the 206-foot-tall Mount Alvernia.

Resting atop the hill is the Hermitage, a small medieval-style church that was designed and constructed in 1939 by John Hawes, a Catholic priest who was known in the Bahamas as Father Jerome because of his hermit lifestyle. He lived as a recluse on Mount Alvernia until his death in 1956. Though the hill was originally called Como Hill, Father Jerome renamed it Mount Alvernia after the mountain of Verna in Tuscany, where Saint Francis of Assisi received the wounds of Christ. Today, travelers come to visit this tiny monastic hermitage that occupies the highest point in the Bahamas on the sleepy Cat Island, home to less than 2,000 people.

The best way to get to Cat Island is by flight or private boat charter. New Bight Airport on Cat Island is the closest airport to Mount Alvernia, located approximately 4 miles away. New Bight Airport receives direct flights from Nassau and Fort Lauderdale. The best time to go to Cat Island is between December and April, when warm and dry temperatures hover around a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. June to November is considered hurricane season, and you should especially try to avoid September, which is the most dangerous month to visit the Bahamas.