Hike To The Bahamas' Highest Point At This Uncrowded Caribbean Island For A Blissful Beach Getaway
When one imagines the Bahamas, visions of expansive white-sand beaches, endless shades of blue sea, and pastel houses come to mind. Though the Bahamas is an archipelago of flat isles, the remote Cat Island boasts the highest point in the country: the 206-foot-tall Mount Alvernia.
Resting atop the hill is the Hermitage, a small medieval-style church that was designed and constructed in 1939 by John Hawes, a Catholic priest who was known in the Bahamas as Father Jerome because of his hermit lifestyle. He lived as a recluse on Mount Alvernia until his death in 1956. Though the hill was originally called Como Hill, Father Jerome renamed it Mount Alvernia after the mountain of Verna in Tuscany, where Saint Francis of Assisi received the wounds of Christ. Today, travelers come to visit this tiny monastic hermitage that occupies the highest point in the Bahamas on the sleepy Cat Island, home to less than 2,000 people.
The best way to get to Cat Island is by flight or private boat charter. New Bight Airport on Cat Island is the closest airport to Mount Alvernia, located approximately 4 miles away. New Bight Airport receives direct flights from Nassau and Fort Lauderdale. The best time to go to Cat Island is between December and April, when warm and dry temperatures hover around a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. June to November is considered hurricane season, and you should especially try to avoid September, which is the most dangerous month to visit the Bahamas.
Visiting the Bahamas' highest point
One of the best travel hacks while planning a trip to the Bahamas is to venture beyond the touristy islands. While getting to Cat Island is an effort, the isle's unspoiled beaches and unique inland treasures make the journey worth it. The Hermitage, which crowns Mount Alvernia, is about a 10- to 15-minute hike along a paved path and steep stone staircase from The Bight Settlement. Here, you can explore the Anglican architectural marvel and enjoy the incredible views of tropical foliage, which rolls into the sandy beaches and turquoise water beyond. The complex, which includes the petite church, bell tower, and living space of Father Jerome, is free to enter and explore at any time.
A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The view is obviously the best on the island, and possibly in the whole Bahamas! The hike was not strenuous and it was a nice excursion that did not take up lots of our day." After or before your hike, stop by the Blue Bird Restaurant, a casual rustic eatery that serves local Bahamian fare. You can also relax at the beautiful New Bight Beach, located at the base of Mount Alvernia. Cat Island is also known for its pristine reefs, so you should visit it in addition to the top snorkeling spots in the Bahamas.