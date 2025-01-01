Los Angeles' 'Venice Of America' Is A Scenic Waterway With Colorful Homes For A Cool Escape
Los Angeles may get a bad rap for its traffic-clogged streets and overcrowded neighborhoods, yet there are plenty of serene spots tucked into the City of Angels. In the heart of the city, you can discover rugged nature on a breathtaking hike to Griffith Park Observatory or head east to discover an art and garden oasis at the Huntington in San Marino. If you're beach-bound but want to avoid the crowds, LA hides an idyllic, European-inspired waterway steps away from the tourist-thronged Venice Beach (one of the most-filmed beaches in the world).
With calm waters, arching pedestrian bridges, and colorful waterfront homes, the Venice Canals offer an oasis in the center of buzzing beachfront neighborhoods. Take a leisurely stroll along the quiet waterways of the "Venice of America," or drift peacefully down the canals in a rented canoe. Escape the ocean of activity in LA's sprawling metropolis, and enjoy the serenity of this picturesque setting.
Postcard-worthy scenes at LA's Venice Canals
When heading to Venice Beach, your first instinct may be to explore the vibrant arts scene on the Venice Boardwalk or walk the sophisticated strip of shops on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. However, nestled between the two, the Venice Canals offer a peaceful retreat from the ever-bustling neighborhoods surrounding them. The canals are located off 25th Street, but they're easy to miss unless you're looking for them. If you're lucky, you can find a free street parking spot in the area, or there are paid lots on Venice Boulevard.
Composed of four waterways stretching through a residential neighborhood, the canals date back to 1905 and were built to mirror the aesthetic of the famous canals in Venice, Italy. Each canal is about 0.25 miles long, lined with pleasantly paved walkways that are ideal for a leisurely stroll. Along the way, you'll encounter postcard-worthy scenes, including bridges arching over tranquil waters and lavish homes with gondolas tied to the docks.
Explore the area on land or the water
Soaking in sunshine and idyllic views, you're welcome to walk at your own pace along the Venice Canals. If you're seeking a more intentional hike, you can do the entire 2.9-mile loop around the neighborhood, which takes just under an hour to complete. Leashed dogs are also welcome if you'd like to bring your canine companion along. If you're dreaming of drifting alongside the ducks on the water, you can rent a canoe with Venice Canals Canoe. Offering both solo and guided canoe tours by the hour, it's the perfect way to cruise serenely through the waterfront homes.
After your peaceful journey through the canals, you can take a short walk to one of Venice's delicious eateries. Bellissimo Venice is a charming market and deli serving specialty coffees, teas, healthy wraps, and perfect paninis. A tad further from the canals, the Venice Whaler is a beachside bar with cool cocktails and breathtaking views. Wherever you go in Venice, get away from the crowds for a moment of peaceful bliss by exploring the Venice Canals.