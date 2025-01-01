Los Angeles' 'Venice Of America' Is A Scenic Waterway With Colorful Homes For A Cool Escape

Soaking in sunshine and idyllic views, you're welcome to walk at your own pace along the Venice Canals. If you're seeking a more intentional hike, you can do the entire 2.9-mile loop around the neighborhood, which takes just under an hour to complete. Leashed dogs are also welcome if you'd like to bring your canine companion along. If you're dreaming of drifting alongside the ducks on the water, you can rent a canoe with Venice Canals Canoe. Offering both solo and guided canoe tours by the hour, it's the perfect way to cruise serenely through the waterfront homes.

After your peaceful journey through the canals, you can take a short walk to one of Venice's delicious eateries. Bellissimo Venice is a charming market and deli serving specialty coffees, teas, healthy wraps, and perfect paninis. A tad further from the canals, the Venice Whaler is a beachside bar with cool cocktails and breathtaking views. Wherever you go in Venice, get away from the crowds for a moment of peaceful bliss by exploring the Venice Canals.