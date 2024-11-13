One Of Los Angeles' Most Important Cultural Destinations Is An Art And Garden Oasis
Dominated by urban sprawl, it can be challenging to connect with nature in Los Angeles, California. Nevertheless, you can escape city life through a magnificent hike or by visiting one of Los Angeles' garden oases. At the top of your list should be The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. This significant cultural destination can be found in San Marino, a wealthy suburb located about 10 minutes away from downtown Pasadena. Opening in 1928, The Huntington was the home of book collector Henry E. Huntington. He is also known for being the founder of the Pacific Electric Railway, which was responsible for Los Angeles' Red Car system.
That said, the library that bears his name houses everything from photos, to manuscripts, and beyond. Visitors can view various items from this collection, like a manuscript of "The Canterbury Tales" dating back to the 1400s at the Library Exhibition Hall. However, at 207 acres, The Huntington has much to offer, including several galleries, such as the Huntington Art Gallery. Here, visitors will find European works, like "The Blue Boy," an 18th-century painting by Thomas Gainsborough that was restored by The Huntington in 2018.
Likewise, American art by greats like Edward Hopper are on display at the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries. Note that various rotating exhibits are also featured at The Huntington. Then, of course, there are the gardens. Highlights include an expansive Japanese Garden, the Desert Garden, and the ethereal Camellia Garden. A visit to The Huntington is guaranteed to make you forget you're in Los Angeles and transport you into a nature-filled utopia.
More gardens at The Huntington in San Marino, California
The Huntington states on its website that it has a total of 16 gardens. Thus, in addition to those mentioned above, there's plenty more flora and fauna to frolic in during your time at this extraordinary site. Take for example the dreamy and romantic Rose Garden. Next to it is the Rose Garden Tea Room where visitors can indulge in high tea and light bites. "A real bucket list place to eat. Many fabulous pastries, scones, and finger sandwiches. Indescribably delicious!," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Although walk-ins are welcome, making a reservation on OpenTable is advised. Situated across from the Rose Garden Tea Room is the Shakespeare Garden, perfect for bibliophiles. Uniquely, it has plants and flowers that were featured in "Romeo and Juliet," "Love's Labour's Lost," and more by the famed playwright. The Huntington is also home to a Chinese Garden with gardenias, persimmons, and other plants. Also referred to as Liu Fang Yuan, this is a must-see and features a gorgeous lake, intricate architecture, and the Studio for Lodging the Mind, where visitors can view works from The Huntington's Asian art collection. Weekly musicals are also performed at the Chinese Garden.
Beyond this, the Chinese Garden has two eateries: the Freshwater Pavilion and the Jade Court Cafe. At the former, visitors can purchase sweet treats, iced tea, and milk tea. The latter has dishes like orange chicken and vegetable lo mein. But that's not all. Another standout at The Huntington is a breathtaking greenhouse, known as the Conservatory, where tropical plants are on display.
What to know before you visit The Huntington
The Huntington is ideal for all ages and is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A word of advice? Arrive early; there is much to explore. Although parking is free, admission is not and can be purchased online. Take note that guests must choose a time and date for their visit. If you're on a budget, The Huntington offers free admission the first Thursday of every month, but tickets must be reserved online the week prior.
If the Rose Garden Tea Room, the Freshwater Pavilion, and the Jade Court Cafe don't suit your fancy, there's also the 1919 Cafe. This casual eatery offers tacos, pizza, salads, and a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. The Huntington also boasts an impressive gift shop. The Huntington Store sells items like tins and boxes of tea, nature-themed home decor, jewelry, and books. Next door is the Red Car Coffee Shop where visitors can purchase breakfast items such as bagels, croissants, and of course, a cup of joe.
Before your visit, check out The Huntington's calendar. Events, talks, and performances are regularly scheduled. For those seeking additional nature-based activities in the area, read about the breathtaking hike right in the heart of Los Angeles and the trendy lakeside neighborhood with unforgettable food, art, and hikes.