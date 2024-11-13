One Of Los Angeles' Most Important Cultural Destinations Is An Art And Garden Oasis

Dominated by urban sprawl, it can be challenging to connect with nature in Los Angeles, California. Nevertheless, you can escape city life through a magnificent hike or by visiting one of Los Angeles' garden oases. At the top of your list should be The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. This significant cultural destination can be found in San Marino, a wealthy suburb located about 10 minutes away from downtown Pasadena. Opening in 1928, The Huntington was the home of book collector Henry E. Huntington. He is also known for being the founder of the Pacific Electric Railway, which was responsible for Los Angeles' Red Car system.

That said, the library that bears his name houses everything from photos, to manuscripts, and beyond. Visitors can view various items from this collection, like a manuscript of "The Canterbury Tales" dating back to the 1400s at the Library Exhibition Hall. However, at 207 acres, The Huntington has much to offer, including several galleries, such as the Huntington Art Gallery. Here, visitors will find European works, like "The Blue Boy," an 18th-century painting by Thomas Gainsborough that was restored by The Huntington in 2018.

Likewise, American art by greats like Edward Hopper are on display at the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries. Note that various rotating exhibits are also featured at The Huntington. Then, of course, there are the gardens. Highlights include an expansive Japanese Garden, the Desert Garden, and the ethereal Camellia Garden. A visit to The Huntington is guaranteed to make you forget you're in Los Angeles and transport you into a nature-filled utopia.

