Toronto's Historic Bohemian Neighborhood Brims With Vintage Boutiques And Ethnic Eats
Toronto is Canada's most populated city, and along with having some secret hidden wilderness areas to explore, it's among the world's most culturally diverse cities. And one of the most multicultural and colorful areas of this bustling, cosmopolitan hub is the Kensington Market neighborhood. Through the decades, it's been a popular destination for immigrants from Ireland, Great Britain, the Caribbean, Latin America, and more. It's truly a can't-miss neighborhood if you're someone who likes good shopping and good food; it's full of fantastic mom-and-pop restaurants and eclectic boutiques.
In Downtown Toronto, the Kensington Market neighborhood is a 15-minute walk from the St. George campus of the University of Toronto and squeezed between Chinatown and Little Italy. The main drag is Augusta Avenue, and the neighborhood extends just a few blocks in either direction. Even though it's a small area, there's plenty to see. Many of the buildings feature colorful murals and graffiti, making it fun just to walk around. But leave yourself some time to check out its fun shops.
When it comes to shopping, the neighborhood is perhaps best known for its thriving thrift stores. Make sure to stop by Courage My Love, a boutique that has been open in Kensington Market since 1975. It sells a wide range of products, like vintage clothes, buttons, home goods, and beads. Other vintage shops include Space Vintage, Shoney's Clothing, Urban Catwalk, and Bungalow. But it's not just secondhand shops around here. At One Heart, Walter Muñoz hand-makes bohemian jewelry with lots of crystals. Mosaic World Toronto has Turkish lamps and pottery, and the aptly named Interesting Things store is great for jewelry, games, puzzles, and collectibles.
Find a wide variety of cuisines in Kensington Market
The food scene in Toronto's Kensington Market neighborhood showcases flavors from around the world. One must-visit restaurant is the Golden Patty Bakery. It's long been a favorite neighborhood spot serving Jamaican patties, a flaky pastry traditionally filled with seasoned beef. The Jamaican patty has a unique history in Toronto. In the mid-1980s, the government tried to prevent Jamaican restaurants from using the phrase "beef patties" to describe their menu items since it would seemingly confuse people as to whether it was referring to a hamburger patty. Food vendors settled on "Jamaican patties" as an acceptable way to differentiate them. At Golden Patty Bakery, you can get a Jamaican patty (choose from beef, veggie, chicken, goat, and chickpea, among other flavors) and a slice of coco bread (another traditional Jamaican food) for under $5. It's truly a taste of Kensington Market history.
For more global flavors, look for traditional Vietnamese food at Pho Hung; this family-owned restaurant is small but well-reviewed. Then there's Rasta Pasta, a Jamaican-Italian fusion restaurant known for its amazing jerk chicken. Finally, try The Arch Café Bar for food with a Middle Eastern influence. It's a delicious brunch destination, and it also hosts evening events like open-mic poetry readings and live music.
If you're looking for a sweet treat, Wanda's Pie in the Sky is an award-winning bakery in the area. Renowned for its cherry pie, Wanda's also has cakes and tarts, and everything is made by hand. If you still have room left in your stomach, the Kensington Market Dolce Gelato serves the lush Italian gelato that the small Toronto chain is known for.
Kensington Market in Toronto has lots to taste and see
For those who need a little caffeine to keep them going as they explore Toronto's Kensington Market, there's a few outstanding options. Fika Cafe (named after the delightful Swedish custom) is in a refurbished Victorian house, and Little Pebbles Cafe serves coffees, teas, and pastries using a mix of Japanese and French flavors. Jimmy's Coffee is a popular Toronto coffee chain, and its Kensington Market location has a large back patio where you can enjoy its locally roasted brew. And if you're staying in an Airbnb or a VRBO and doing your own cooking, visit Kensington Fruit Market, with its impressive selection of fresh produce at great prices, and Global Cheese, which has been in business since 1970. You can get samples, and as you would expect from the name, the shop has an impressive range of domestic and imported cheeses.
On the last Sunday of the month from May to October, the neighborhood hosts Pedestrian Sundays, where the streets are closed to cars. One car you will see on these Sundays (though it's not moving) is the Garden Car. It comes out for the season during Pedestrian Sundays; it's an old Ford that's famously been transformed into a colorful planter.
You can get guided tours of Kensington Market, including some that incorporate nearby Chinatown. There are also some that are specifically focused on food, so you can taste your way through this diverse neighborhood. For a self-guided experience, Toronto-based artist Yung Yemi put together an art-based tour of Kensington Market and Chinatown, which is available on the Driftscape app.