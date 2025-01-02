Toronto's Historic Bohemian Neighborhood Brims With Vintage Boutiques And Ethnic Eats

Toronto is Canada's most populated city, and along with having some secret hidden wilderness areas to explore, it's among the world's most culturally diverse cities. And one of the most multicultural and colorful areas of this bustling, cosmopolitan hub is the Kensington Market neighborhood. Through the decades, it's been a popular destination for immigrants from Ireland, Great Britain, the Caribbean, Latin America, and more. It's truly a can't-miss neighborhood if you're someone who likes good shopping and good food; it's full of fantastic mom-and-pop restaurants and eclectic boutiques.

In Downtown Toronto, the Kensington Market neighborhood is a 15-minute walk from the St. George campus of the University of Toronto and squeezed between Chinatown and Little Italy. The main drag is Augusta Avenue, and the neighborhood extends just a few blocks in either direction. Even though it's a small area, there's plenty to see. Many of the buildings feature colorful murals and graffiti, making it fun just to walk around. But leave yourself some time to check out its fun shops.

When it comes to shopping, the neighborhood is perhaps best known for its thriving thrift stores. Make sure to stop by Courage My Love, a boutique that has been open in Kensington Market since 1975. It sells a wide range of products, like vintage clothes, buttons, home goods, and beads. Other vintage shops include Space Vintage, Shoney's Clothing, Urban Catwalk, and Bungalow. But it's not just secondhand shops around here. At One Heart, Walter Muñoz hand-makes bohemian jewelry with lots of crystals. Mosaic World Toronto has Turkish lamps and pottery, and the aptly named Interesting Things store is great for jewelry, games, puzzles, and collectibles.