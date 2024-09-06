Fika Is A Delightful Swedish Custom You Should Know About Before Visiting The Country

It doesn't have to be a fancy coffee and pastry; you can be eating in Europe on a shoestring budget and still enjoy fika. Remember, it's less about what you're eating and drinking and more about your state of mind, focusing on recharging your mental batteries and bonding with others.

You can also do it pretty much anywhere — from a park bench to a sidewalk cafe to your own living room. All you need is a spot where you're comfortable having a chat and connecting with loved ones while you snack. As for when the best time is to fika, pretty much any time of day is fair game. You can even fika multiple times a day.

You don't have to go as far as Sweden to experience fika; you can do it wherever you are. But if you're looking to enjoy the tradition in a Swedish setting without having to break out your passport, visit Lindsborg, Kansas, which is known as "Little Sweden." It has cafes and coffee shops where you can embrace the fika tradition as well as Swedish design and decor throughout town, which will help make your fika experience feel that much more authentic.

