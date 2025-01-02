The World's Only Captive Geyser Is A Fascinating Natural Wonder In A Free-To-Visit Idaho Park

Yellowstone National Park is so popular that you need some clever tricks to visit if you're on a budget, and its most famous attraction may be Old Faithful, the geyser that erupts so regularly that if you want to see it, all you have to do is check the schedule and you'll probably get to see its water burst into the air. In 1937, however, a brand new geyser threw it off — the one in Soda Springs.

The sparkling water in soda springs has always been there — that's where the town got its name. In 1937, there was an idea to drill down into the earth to bring some of the hot water to the surface for people to swim in. What they didn't expect was that more than 300 feet down, their drilling would cause a powerful jet of water to erupt up out of the earth. At first, this new geyser went nonstop, all day and all night. However, it began impacting Old Faithful more than 200 miles away (and flooding the town of Soda Springs with soda water), so the Soda Springs geyser was capped. Today, that valve is released once an hour, every hour, so if you're there on time, you're sure to see the bubbly fountain blast.