The Wildly Underrated Southern Music City That Could Be The Next Nashville Or Austin

If you're trying to look for a city that's big on country music, two options may come to mind. First is Nashville, which is home to the Dolly Parton Bar and dozens of honkey-tonk bars and clubs. Second might be Austin, which hosts the South by Southwest festival every year and is oddly one of Texas' best shopping destinations.

But if you head North of Austin (or West of Nashville), you'll run into another up-and-coming city that's quickly becoming a country music hub. Tulsa, Oklahoma, may not seem like a first choice for music cities, but that's all changing.

What's most interesting about Tulsa is not that it's a big music city but that it's being rediscovered as one. Music's roots run deep, originating with big bands in the 1920s and continuing with modern country music today. With over a century of history to explore, it only makes sense that Tulsa is putting itself back on the map. So pump up the jams, and let's see why Tulsa is giving Nashville and Austin a run for their money.