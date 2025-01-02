The Wildly Underrated Southern Music City That Could Be The Next Nashville Or Austin
If you're trying to look for a city that's big on country music, two options may come to mind. First is Nashville, which is home to the Dolly Parton Bar and dozens of honkey-tonk bars and clubs. Second might be Austin, which hosts the South by Southwest festival every year and is oddly one of Texas' best shopping destinations.
But if you head North of Austin (or West of Nashville), you'll run into another up-and-coming city that's quickly becoming a country music hub. Tulsa, Oklahoma, may not seem like a first choice for music cities, but that's all changing.
What's most interesting about Tulsa is not that it's a big music city but that it's being rediscovered as one. Music's roots run deep, originating with big bands in the 1920s and continuing with modern country music today. With over a century of history to explore, it only makes sense that Tulsa is putting itself back on the map. So pump up the jams, and let's see why Tulsa is giving Nashville and Austin a run for their money.
Why Tulsa, Oklahoma, may be the next big thing in country music
There are a few reasons why Tulsa is the perfect storm of music, history, and culture. In fact, in 20212, Tulsa was ranked as the 9th best music scene (presumably, its rank is much higher today). The city's remarkable rise can probably be summed up by a story about Jack White, the founder of the White Stripes (among other bands). According to the story, White nearly fired his booking manager after experiencing Cain's Ballroom, one of the central live music venues in Tulsa because he was astonished it took him so long to find out about this place. In fact, White was so impressed by the music scene in Tulsa that he even bought a house there.
But White is far from the first (or last) person to realize Tulsa's potential. The city has been undergoing something of a renaissance in all areas (such as the premier go-to trendy street for shopping, the Cherry Street District). Fueling that rebirth is a growing population and the investment of several bigwigs, such as the billionaire George Kaiser.
Kaiser's influence can be felt all throughout the city, thanks to his foundation pouring hundreds of millions into developments. Some of the notable additions include the Woodie Guthrie Center (Guthrie hails from OK), the Bob Dylan Archive, and Guthrie Green, a popular outdoor concert venue. By revitalizing much of the city, Kaiser and his foundation are making it more attractive for visitors and new residents, which helps build a stronger audience for live music.
How to incorporate music into your next Tulsa vacation
Whether you choose to touch down at the Tulsa International Airport or drive into town on Highway 244, there's an abundance of live music venues and events to keep you occupied and entertained throughout your stay. One of the most historic and valuable spots is Cain's Ballroom, which is just down the street from the Woodie Guthrie Center. There was a time when Cain's hosted acts once or twice a month, but now it's practically packed every weekend.
If you want something a bit more intimate, you can check out the Colony on Harvard Ave or the Mercury Lounge on Boston Ave. Both spots are dive bars/music venues, so you can experience a wide range of local and regional acts while sipping on your favorite brew and munching on pub food.
For jazz lovers, there's no better spot to get up close and personal with the music than at LowDown. Everything, from the brick building facade to the fact that it's a basement bar, gives off strong "jazz club" vibes. Originally called the Duet Jazz Club (according to the website), the LowDown is the best place to listen to jazz, funk, and retro music. Be sure to come during the holidays for an even more magical experience.