Nestled In The Heart Of Tulsa Is Oklahoma's Premier Go-To Trendy Shopping Street

Tulsa is the second-largest city in Oklahoma, located along the heart of historic Route 66. Tourism is the third-largest contributor to the state's economy. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is home to half a million people, offering history, culture, and cuisine to explore. Among the attractions in Tulsa lies the trendy, vibrant and walkable shopping district known as the Cherry Street District.

The Cherry Street District consists of seven blocks of 15th Street between Peoria and Utica Avenues in the heart of downtown Tulsa, near Midtown. The streets are lined with historic buildings, and the entire district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the only shopping district in Tulsa with the designation. It was known as Cherry Street prior to the early 1900s, when a city ordinance required a change to a numerical name. According to the Tulsa City-County Library, it boasts the site of the city's original traffic light at 15th and Peoria, with the first major construction project being the Bellview School in 1909.

Cherry Street is best explored on foot to fully immerse and absorb in the historic buildings surrounding you. There are street parking options, which tend to fill up during busy times, so public transit and rideshare is also an option. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture offers monthly guided walking tours around Tulsa at various locations, and their tours are sometimes scheduled to take place at the Cherry Street District.

