Nestled In The Heart Of Tulsa Is Oklahoma's Premier Go-To Trendy Shopping Street
Tulsa is the second-largest city in Oklahoma, located along the heart of historic Route 66. Tourism is the third-largest contributor to the state's economy. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is home to half a million people, offering history, culture, and cuisine to explore. Among the attractions in Tulsa lies the trendy, vibrant and walkable shopping district known as the Cherry Street District.
The Cherry Street District consists of seven blocks of 15th Street between Peoria and Utica Avenues in the heart of downtown Tulsa, near Midtown. The streets are lined with historic buildings, and the entire district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the only shopping district in Tulsa with the designation. It was known as Cherry Street prior to the early 1900s, when a city ordinance required a change to a numerical name. According to the Tulsa City-County Library, it boasts the site of the city's original traffic light at 15th and Peoria, with the first major construction project being the Bellview School in 1909.
Cherry Street is best explored on foot to fully immerse and absorb in the historic buildings surrounding you. There are street parking options, which tend to fill up during busy times, so public transit and rideshare is also an option. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture offers monthly guided walking tours around Tulsa at various locations, and their tours are sometimes scheduled to take place at the Cherry Street District.
Stroll and shop along Cherry Street
A stroll down Cherry Street draws both locals and visitors in with its diverse shopping options. You'll want to make it your shopping destination if you're in the market for antiques or collectibles, since it's the specialty of the shops here. The Antiquary, Ltd., Faudree Charles Inc. Antiques, and two antique malls are just some of the choices. After your day in the Cherry Street District, continue your travels and your hunt for antiques and head to Jenks, known as the "Antique Capital of Oklahoma" and home to one of the best aquariums in America. Jenks is just south of Tulsa across the Arkansas River.
Peace of Mind Bookstore is worthy of a stop for those looking to expand their spiritual horizons with a large selection of metaphysical items including tarot cards, crystals, and other gifts. The Nest on Cherry Street is known for gifts and novelties including candles, wood goods or pottery. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to Pinkitzel, which offers a variety of chocolate, candy and cake, called a "must-go" by Tulsago. Pinot's Palette is a great stop if you want to sip some wine or beer and try your hand at creating a painting masterpiece. If you'd rather view the work of artists than make an attempt at your own, The Hulett Collection houses photographic works representing a variety of famous photographers.
Enjoy a foodie experience on Cherry Street
A foodie will certainly feel little disappointment on this premier shopping street, as it also features more than 20 food and beverage establishments. Here you can grab a cup of java from a coffee house, sip a cocktail from a rooftop bar, grab a quick snack or enjoy a family dinner.
A neighborhood staple amongst locals and visitors is Andolini's Pizzeria, which Tripadvisor named on its Top 10 Pizza Restaurants in the U.S. list. It also ranked #5 of dinner restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor. Reviews note their high quality, variety of pizza types, excellent garlic knots and atmosphere, even calling it "Tulsa's best pizza." Kilkenny's Irish Pub, ranked as the #3 dinner restaurant in Tulsa on Tripadvisor and one of the nation's best Irish pubs, serves a vast menu of Irish and pub fare that can be washed down with a wide selection of beers and other beverages. The Cherry Street Farmers' Market is a popular stop on Saturday mornings, filled with food vendors across two city blocks. Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar is a rooftop bar offering handcrafted cocktails with great city views of Tulsa.
Art lovers, antique collectors, architecture buffs, and foodies will find something to love about strolling through The Cherry Street District. Whether you have a full day or just a few hours, it's a must-do stop while in Tulsa. If you're taking a road trip, add Ouachita National Forest to your itinerary and head to Oklahoma's underrated mountain region for a scenic drive.