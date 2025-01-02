Wisconsin's Beautiful Door County Is All Connected By One Coastal Byway Of Unmatched Views
While many of Wisconsin's natural treasures are well-known, Door County, a pristine peninsula located between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, remains a relatively off-the-radar find. Door County is one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots that boasts cute coastal towns and world-class food. It's also one of the best locations you can hope for if you're in the mood to recreate your own personal car commercial by taking a long, carefree cruise — hat to the wind and all.
If you're planning a trip to Wisconsin's north woods, you're going to want to put the Door County Coastal Byway on your itinerary. Its 66 miles of highway give visitors a short but sweet highlight tour of everything incredible about the peninsula. Shimmering lakes and the villages that ring them, verdant forests, and dramatic limestone cliffs are on the menu here, with all of it managing to fit rather easily into a laid-back day trip.
In 2010, the road was officially designated Wisconsin's third byway, with the state's fourth, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, which boasts sandy beaches, lush forests, and lake beauty, joining that list in 2013. Recognized as an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration, the Door County Coastal Byway is a gateway to plenty of opportunities for outdoor lovers and those looking for some tranquil scenery in equal measure.
Scenic and historic gems along the Door County Coastal Byway
The Door County Coastal Byway is located to the north of Sturgeon Bay, where State Highways 42 and 57 come together to form a loop. That loop gives you access to 300 miles of shoreline and rich maritime history. Stop by the waterside town of Gibraltar to visit Peninsula State Park, the second-oldest in the state, or the historic lumbering and fishing town of Jacksonport for white sand beaches and weekly farmers markets. Ecology enthusiasts can head to Baileys Harbor, which features thousands of acres of protected wetlands, and the Ridges Sanctuary — one of the most ecologically diverse places in the region that's home to nearly 30 unique orchid species.
The byway ultimately takes you through 11 picturesque communities featuring Byway Experience Hubs: information kiosks that make great jump-off points to explore nearby attractions, including Door County's more than 20,000 acres of natural habitats comprising three state parks and 15 natural preserves. Peninsula State Park, in particular, is famous for the panoramic views seen from Eagle Tower, a canopy walk that sits 253 feet above the waters of Green Bay. As you drive along the byway, you'll also encounter more landmarks like the Cana Island Lighthouse, an 89-foot tower on the rocky shores of Lake Michigan that has been guiding sailors since 1869.
But the byway isn't just about natural beauty. It's dotted with cultural treasures, too, from art galleries to boutique shops and wineries. Keep an eye out for roadside food stands staffed by local farmers for some of the freshest produce (especially apples and cherries) that you can find in the state.
Adventures and activities in Door County
Beyond the idyllic scenery, Door County is an excellent setting for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers. Water sports lovers are in particular luck here, with the region's bays, beaches, and cliffsides forming the perfect backdrop for exploring by canoe or kayak. For the more adventurous, grab some diving equipment and check out the historic shipwreck of Grape Shot off of Plum Island, a cargo schooner built in 1855. If you're up for a unique challenge, head to Cave Point County Park, where experienced paddlers can navigate waves crashing against limestone bluffs.
Back on land, the cycling and hiking on offer are some of the most rewarding in the state. The Sunset Bike Route in Peninsula State Park is a 10-mile ride on fine gravel that takes riders through cedar and maple forests, and leads to Nicolet Beach, whose golden-hour views give the route its name. Hikers should be sure to check out Eagle Trail, a challenging 2-mile path that features 150-foot cliffs.
Winter sports lovers won't be left wanting, either. The peninsula's trails turn into excellent cross-country skiing and snowshoeing paths with the snow, and opportunities for ice fishing and snowmobiling are abundant. Whatever the season, the region doesn't disappoint, and the Door County Coastal Byway is perhaps the best way to explore Wisconsin's crown jewel of nature. And once you're done cruising that byway, head to the Lake Superior Circle Tour for a road trip along Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes.