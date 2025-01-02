Wisconsin's Beautiful Door County Is All Connected By One Coastal Byway Of Unmatched Views

While many of Wisconsin's natural treasures are well-known, Door County, a pristine peninsula located between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, remains a relatively off-the-radar find. Door County is one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots that boasts cute coastal towns and world-class food. It's also one of the best locations you can hope for if you're in the mood to recreate your own personal car commercial by taking a long, carefree cruise — hat to the wind and all.

If you're planning a trip to Wisconsin's north woods, you're going to want to put the Door County Coastal Byway on your itinerary. Its 66 miles of highway give visitors a short but sweet highlight tour of everything incredible about the peninsula. Shimmering lakes and the villages that ring them, verdant forests, and dramatic limestone cliffs are on the menu here, with all of it managing to fit rather easily into a laid-back day trip.

In 2010, the road was officially designated Wisconsin's third byway, with the state's fourth, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, which boasts sandy beaches, lush forests, and lake beauty, joining that list in 2013. Recognized as an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration, the Door County Coastal Byway is a gateway to plenty of opportunities for outdoor lovers and those looking for some tranquil scenery in equal measure.