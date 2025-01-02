Playful Gray Whales Swim Right Up To Tourist Boats At Latin America's Largest Wildlife Reserve

In the southern reaches of a peninsula that juts out 760 miles into the North Pacific Ocean lies Baja California Sur, Mexico's least populated state and the last one to join the country. However, it may be the most well-known state, due to the presence of tourist hotspots like Los Cabos, which is one of the safest destinations in Mexico for a vacation. It is also the site of several of the country's best beaches, according to travelers.

But beyond its stunning shoreline and grand hotel chains, Baja California Sur is home to the largest wildlife reserve in Latin America: El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve, where you can get an up close look at gray whales. This unique environment contains several distinct ecosystems, including desert, plains, mountains and coastal areas, each of which holds a variety of flora and fauna. According to UNESCO, there are 463 plant species (37 of them endemic to Baja California Sur), over 60 species of mammals, and 135 species of migratory birds who shelter here.

This biodiversity is so important that the area was turned into a nature reserve. And although all the creatures inside it play a special role in the ecosystem's health, the North Pacific gray whale is particularly integral. They are bottom-feeders, creating mud plumes during their search for food that release essential nutrients for other marine life. They also bring up crustaceans from the ocean floor, which seabirds hungrily await. Every year, thousands of these gentle giants migrate more than 12,000 miles from the Arctic to two El Vizcaíno lagoons: their annual breeding sites and nurseries. You can see the whales from January until mid-April in Laguna San Ignacio and from February until the end of March in Laguna Ojo de Liebre. In 1993, these lagoons were placed on the World Heritage List as the Whale Sanctuary of Vizcaíno.