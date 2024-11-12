The 16 Best Magic Towns In Mexico, According To Travelers

Whether you're craving an escape to a tropical oasis, a cacti and agave-filled desert landscape, or a charming and colorful historic town, Mexico has something for everyone. And if you're searching for a destination that has an extra dose of enchantment, well, then you're really in luck. Since 2001, the Mexican government has designated a number of destinations across the country as pueblos mágicos, or magic towns, thanks to their supposed "magical qualities." Simply put, these are towns that are especially beautiful, plus historically and culturally significant.

As of 2023, there are 177 towns that have been given this special status. While there's no doubt that they're all worth a spot on your bucket list, 177 is a bit of a daunting number, so we've taken it upon ourselves to narrow it down to the very best. We used thorough research to determine which ones are most worth visiting when it comes to beauty, historic, and cultural things to do, and overall experience according to past visitors.