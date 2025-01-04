Arkansas' Secret Cove Is A Secluded Ozark Paradise Of Enchanting Waterfalls, Canyons, And Valleys
Arkansas is brimming with hidden outdoor gems. From the impressive "Grand Canyon" of Arkansas to secret scenic overlooks and even island hiking to a secret paradise with panoramic views, this Ozark state is a haven for adventure seekers. Located just 10 miles from the artsy mountain town of Eureka Springs, Hogscald Hollow is a lesser-known retreat surrounded by natural beauty.
Set along the eastern shores of Beaver Lake, this hidden cove is framed by jagged limestone cliffs, weathered bluffs, and cascading spring-fed waterfalls. For those seeking an escape into the wilderness, the hollow offers a tranquil setting that feels like stepping back in time to a raw, untouched version of the Ozarks.
What makes Hogscald Hollow truly special is its blend of seclusion and rustic charm. You won't find bustling trails, paved roads, or overcrowded lookouts here. Instead, adventurers are rewarded with pristine swimming holes, waterfalls with mysterious names like Lover's Leap, and lush valleys. Visitors can explore its rugged terrain through winding footpaths or simply relax along the edges of the lake, soaking in the unspoiled scenery.
Explore Hogscald Hollow by land and in the water
To reach Hogscald Hollow from Eureka Springs, head south on AR-23, then take County Road 108 or Buck Mountain Road west, which leads to this peaceful hideaway. Continue driving for about 3 miles until you reach the waterfall and public access area. The drive itself is an adventure and scenic, there are no formal parking lots but you'll see areas on the side of the road to park your car. Once you arrive, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in this serene cove.
Renting a boat is a fantastic way to explore the hollow's crystal-clear waters if the water is deep enough in the summer. Launch a kayak or canoe to glide along the lake's edges, discovering quiet inlets and hidden nooks. Bring your own board or rent one from local outfitters in Eureka Springs to stand-up paddleboard, which offers a unique perspective of the towering cliffs and lush greenery that frame the lake. Hikers can tackle the rugged, unmarked but worn trails that wind through the area, each step revealing new vistas of waterfalls, dense woods, and panoramic lake views. If you enjoy waterfall hikes, continue your journey south to a mountain also in the Arkansas' Ozarks that offers a quintessential escape into nature.