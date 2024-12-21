The 'Grand Canyon' Of Arkansas Is A Wildly Underrated Hiking Destination Full Of Spectacular Views

What if we told you that you could hike trails with breathtaking views, taste the state pie of Arkansas, view the state's deepest valley, and stop in the elk capital of the state, all in the same day? What if we told you that the deep valley is actually referred to as the Grand Canyon of Arkansas? It sounds like a great day in one of the most breathtaking parts of the United States. There's a bonus to this trip in the Ozarks: solitude, uncrowded trails, and a slower pace. But this destination is near enough to everything that you could still pair this trip with a visit to Hot Springs National Park, one of the most unique national parks in the U.S., just three hours from here.

A great place to start this adventure is the town of Jasper in the northwestern part of the state. It's just off Scenic Highway 7, which takes you to stunning views and hiking trails. This quaint town, dubbed the Elk Capital of Arkansas, earned its title after the majestic creatures were reintroduced to the area in the 1980s, having been hunted to extinction. Jasper celebrates this success with a 9-foot statue named Newt, who is festively dressed for local holiday events each Christmas season.