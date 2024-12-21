The 'Grand Canyon' Of Arkansas Is A Wildly Underrated Hiking Destination Full Of Spectacular Views
What if we told you that you could hike trails with breathtaking views, taste the state pie of Arkansas, view the state's deepest valley, and stop in the elk capital of the state, all in the same day? What if we told you that the deep valley is actually referred to as the Grand Canyon of Arkansas? It sounds like a great day in one of the most breathtaking parts of the United States. There's a bonus to this trip in the Ozarks: solitude, uncrowded trails, and a slower pace. But this destination is near enough to everything that you could still pair this trip with a visit to Hot Springs National Park, one of the most unique national parks in the U.S., just three hours from here.
A great place to start this adventure is the town of Jasper in the northwestern part of the state. It's just off Scenic Highway 7, which takes you to stunning views and hiking trails. This quaint town, dubbed the Elk Capital of Arkansas, earned its title after the majestic creatures were reintroduced to the area in the 1980s, having been hunted to extinction. Jasper celebrates this success with a 9-foot statue named Newt, who is festively dressed for local holiday events each Christmas season.
How the Grand Canyon of Arkansas got its name
Before we dive into those hiking trails, let's answer the question: How did this area become known as the Grand Canyon of Arkansas? It turns out, it was a clever marketing campaign. In the 1970s, the owners of the Cliff House Inn needed a way to get tourists to stop, so they invented the name and put up a sign. Today, the current owners say nearly 100,000 people stop each year to snap a picture. Many of them also come inside to grab a bite to eat to enjoy the spectacular views from their table. That's also where the pie comes in on this adventure. Cliff House serves what it calls Company's Comin' Pie, which has since been named the state pie of Arkansas. The meringue crust is made with pecans and crackers, and it's filled with whipped cream and pineapple.
You shouldn't expect the sheer size of Arizona's stunning Grand Canyon when you begin your hiking adventure here. This area, officially known as Vendor Valley, is celebrated for its depth rather than its width. From the moment you take in the view from the top, you'll find numerous trails to explore. If you can only choose one, AllTrails reviewers recommend the Round Top Mountain Trail, a three-and-a-half-mile loop that includes a marker commemorating a B-25 bomber crash from 1948. This trail near Jasper also rewards hikers with spectacular bluff views along the way. With nearly 30 trails in the area, you have plenty of options to choose from in this underrated destination.