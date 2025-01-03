A Canyon Hike Near Mt. Baldy Leads To A Hidden Crystal-Clear California Waterfall Swimming Hole

Finding the exact location of the hike and the correct path to the canyon falls and swimming hole is likely your first challenge. The good news is that a quick scan of social media, particularly specific YouTube videos will offer instructions to get you there. There's no fee at the falls, but you'll need an adventure pass to explore the area.

An ideal way to find the falls is by using the intersection of Mt. Baldy Road and Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail where there is a small parking lot. The Stoddard Peak Trail is nearby, and both offer views of Mount Baldy. If you're daring enough to attempt the slide portion of the trail, it's located slightly further up than the base, but use caution on the potentially slippery ground.

Once there, there are a few different paths to the falls. While one is an easier route, the other two involve more scrambling or repelling down by rope. Even the easiest route is not for the faint of heart, as the hike features a steep 174-foot incline. The trail starts as a paved path, but will eventually become a dirt path. The only safe recommended route is to walk along the side of the canyon using the pillar posts as a guide. Keep in mind there are uneven surfaces and some scrambling involved, so it may not be suitable for all hikers, including small children.