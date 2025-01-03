A Canyon Hike Near Mt. Baldy Leads To A Hidden Crystal-Clear California Waterfall Swimming Hole
Finding outdoor adventure and ways to enjoy swimming is abundant throughout the vastness of California. The Golden State has no shortage of mountain paradises and waterfalls to explore, including the region known as the "Waterfall Mecca," and one of those is somewhat hidden near Mount Baldy. Unlike many falls which you should only admire from a distance, Stoddard Canyon Falls is different — you can swim in this downright gorgeous waterfall.
Mount Baldy, which sits at over 11,000 feet and is the highest peak in Los Angeles, is located about 44 miles outside the city. Stoddard Canyon Falls are near the Los Angeles National Forest, also known as Baldy Slide, and are 40-foot tall, along a 1.25-mile out-and-back trail. It's near the former site of an 1800s Mount Baldy Retreat called Stoddard's Camp, and the San Antonio Falls are located further up the creek path, making the trails a great place to explore the region's waterfalls. While the route has been somewhat hidden over the years, the hype on social media sites, such as TikTok and Instagram have brought increased interest and traffic to the area, especially to those desiring to attempt the slide.
Getting to the Stoddard Canyon Falls waterfall and swimming hole
Finding the exact location of the hike and the correct path to the canyon falls and swimming hole is likely your first challenge. The good news is that a quick scan of social media, particularly specific YouTube videos will offer instructions to get you there. There's no fee at the falls, but you'll need an adventure pass to explore the area.
An ideal way to find the falls is by using the intersection of Mt. Baldy Road and Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail where there is a small parking lot. The Stoddard Peak Trail is nearby, and both offer views of Mount Baldy. If you're daring enough to attempt the slide portion of the trail, it's located slightly further up than the base, but use caution on the potentially slippery ground.
Once there, there are a few different paths to the falls. While one is an easier route, the other two involve more scrambling or repelling down by rope. Even the easiest route is not for the faint of heart, as the hike features a steep 174-foot incline. The trail starts as a paved path, but will eventually become a dirt path. The only safe recommended route is to walk along the side of the canyon using the pillar posts as a guide. Keep in mind there are uneven surfaces and some scrambling involved, so it may not be suitable for all hikers, including small children.
Important tips to keep in mind before heading on the hike
Before attempting the hike to Stoddard Falls and the swimming hole, keep some tips in mind, based on reviews and experiences of others. All Trails denote the route as having many bugs, so carrying insect repellent to ward them off is suggested. The hike is rated as moderate to difficult, so make sure to know safety tips before making it a solo trip.
Much of the hike after the paved part involves some scrambling, on dirt and uneven surfaces. Reviewer Tiff on Follow Tiff's Journey mentions it may be safer to avoid hiking through the creek, even if creek scrambling is part of the fun to some. Weather conditions and water levels fluctuate as the seasons change. For instance, summer may be the "easiest" season to attempt the trail as water levels are typically lowest for any water trekking.
Summer hiking means going early in the day, although reviewers mention once in the canyon, it's cool and shady. Enjoying the swimming hole is likely best in the summer as well. Tiff also notes a smaller swimming hole right at the drop to the canyon if the main swimming hole is too crowded. Don't forget the "leave no trace" principles when visiting, as the rise in popularity has led to the "tagging" of the rocks and trash in the canyon. It's unclear if any official regulations or management is in place, but if online chatter continues to spread, this may change.