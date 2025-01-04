Italy's Dramatic Mountain Cliffs, Lush Meadows, And Unmatched Views Await In This Alpine Paradise
Italy's smorgasbord of attractions offers visitors so many varied experiences that several of the country's treasures actually remain underrated, like the serene beach town of Anzio near Rome, one of Italy's best-kept secrets. Another hidden gem that often gets overlooked is the country's Alpine region. Situated in northeastern Italy, the Dolomites are a unique mountain range known for its dramatic, pale-colored peaks. You could spend days (or even weeks) backpacking through the area, but if you don't have that kind of time, visiting the mountain of Seceda is a great way to experience the Dolomites. It offers breathtaking views and is suited to adventurous, outdoorsy types while being equally fun for those looking for a relaxed getaway. Most notably, you can get to the over 8,200-foot summit by hiking up one of its many trails or taking a cable car right to the top.
Seceda is located in the valley of Val Gardena and is part of the Dolomites UNESCO World Heritage Site. The surrounding topography is a blend of jagged mountains and rolling meadows, all of which lay stretched out before you from the mountaintop. Accessible throughout the year, visiting from May to November is best for hiking, while December to April is a great time for snow enthusiasts, especially with the nearby Dolomiti Superski — one of the world's largest ski areas. Three other villages in Val Gardena (Santa Cristina, Selva, and Ortisei) offer visitors lots to do, as well as easy access to Seceda.
Hike, bike, ski, and paraglide in Seceda amidst breathtaking views
The sheer number of trails on and around Seceda make it a fun destination for skiers and hikers of every skill level. If you find a particular loop too long or strenuous, chances are you'll find an easier trail intersecting it. The summer months are great for longer hikes, exploring the mountain, and catching stunning 360-degree views of the Dolomites. While you're not allowed to pitch a tent, you can consider carrying a sleeping bag.
The rolling slopes are dotted with huts that offer local food and drink in rustic settings. Some huts offer accommodation to spend the night so you can enjoy watching the sun rise over the peaks the next morning. Of course, you can also simply lounge and enjoy the sunshine while you take a break from hiking, mountain biking, or even paragliding, all of which are on offer during Seceda's summer season.
Come winter, the area transforms into a ski heaven. You can also go on hikes using winter shoes. As with the trails, the ski slopes are suitable for varying skill levels. There is also the legendary La Longia — a slope that stretches from Seceda to the village of Ortisei. At over 6 miles long, this slope offers one of the region's best skiing experiences. The local huts are also a great winter attraction and provide a cozy shelter to those on the slopes. Join a social hut crawl and even try skiing hut-to-hut in the Italian Dolomites, which is surprisingly affordable.
Seceda and its surrounding villages have lots of leisurely activities too
If you don't feel like hitting the slopes or going on hikes, Seceda's surrounding villages offer lots of local Italian experiences. Ortisei is the largest, located at just under 4,000 feet in altitude, while Santa Cristina and Selva are slightly higher. The villages have a rich history of wood carving and are replete with restaurants and cafés serving delicious local food and drink.
Ortisei is particularly nice to walk around, soaking in culture and picking up souvenirs. It's the best place for leisure travelers to stay since it offers all the creature comforts and options you'd want while on vacation, plus you're just two quick cable car rides away from Seceda's summit. The platform is a short walk from Ortisei's center, and the ride to the top of the mountain takes less than 20 minutes. Once at the summit, a 10-minute walk gets you to Seceda's famous viewpoint, or you can walk down to the popular Baita Sofie Hütte, which offers fine dining cuisine and a well-stocked wine cellar.
Getting to and around Ortisei is easy by road and public transport, as nearby train stations are well-connected to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Using public transportation and trains are popular tourist hacks for vacationing in Italy, and it's best to buy a travel card that gets you multiple discounts. When visiting Seceda, look for mobility cards that will help you save money on local transport, cable cars, and more.