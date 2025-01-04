Italy's Dramatic Mountain Cliffs, Lush Meadows, And Unmatched Views Await In This Alpine Paradise

Italy's smorgasbord of attractions offers visitors so many varied experiences that several of the country's treasures actually remain underrated, like the serene beach town of Anzio near Rome, one of Italy's best-kept secrets. Another hidden gem that often gets overlooked is the country's Alpine region. Situated in northeastern Italy, the Dolomites are a unique mountain range known for its dramatic, pale-colored peaks. You could spend days (or even weeks) backpacking through the area, but if you don't have that kind of time, visiting the mountain of Seceda is a great way to experience the Dolomites. It offers breathtaking views and is suited to adventurous, outdoorsy types while being equally fun for those looking for a relaxed getaway. Most notably, you can get to the over 8,200-foot summit by hiking up one of its many trails or taking a cable car right to the top.

Seceda is located in the valley of Val Gardena and is part of the Dolomites UNESCO World Heritage Site. The surrounding topography is a blend of jagged mountains and rolling meadows, all of which lay stretched out before you from the mountaintop. Accessible throughout the year, visiting from May to November is best for hiking, while December to April is a great time for snow enthusiasts, especially with the nearby Dolomiti Superski — one of the world's largest ski areas. Three other villages in Val Gardena (Santa Cristina, Selva, and Ortisei) offer visitors lots to do, as well as easy access to Seceda.