Pennsylvania's Most Charming Historic Village Is A Wooded Creekside Gem With Unique Artisan Shops

Begin your exploration of St. Peter's Village along St. Peter's Road, the main street that runs parallel to French Creek, adding to its serene ambiance. The area is home to about 40 historic buildings, each offering a slice of local charm. A standout spot is St. Peter's Bakery, located on the site of an old general store. Known for its freshly made pastries, cakes, pies, and breads, the bakery also boasts a century-old sourdough starter. Its outdoor seating space overlooks the French Creek Falls, a stunning natural landmark.

For a hands-on activity, visit Glasslight Studios, where you can browse artisan glassware, commission custom home decor, or take a glassblowing class. Open to those aged 14 and over, these classes let you create your own piece of blown-glass art. Since slots fill up quickly, advance booking is recommended, especially around the festive period. For more unique home decor, Dilworth by Design is another local artisan shop.

Embrace your inner child and step back in time at the Village Arcade, a nostalgic treasure trove of retro games, from pinball machines to claw games. As one Google reviewer shared, "It's like an arcade from a bygone era ... Highly recommend for gaming and arcade enthusiasts." You also don't want to miss Excursion Ciders at The Snug, open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This cozy watering hole is a perfect pit stop, offering locally crafted ciders, beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic sweet refreshments made from apples grown in a nearby orchard. Just 3 miles away from the village, you can delve into the region's industrial history at the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This preserved iron plantation offers a glimpse into the lives of workers who once called St. Peter's Village home.