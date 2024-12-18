History And Nature Stand United At A Civil War Fortress Overlooking North Carolina's Coast

As the Union blockade squeezed the Confederate coast during the Civil War, Fort Fisher in North Carolina took on ever more prominence. Until almost the end of the war, it kept open the port of Wilmington to blockade runners ferrying critical supplies. Its position on the Cape Fear River and Atlantic Ocean made it a particularly hard nut to crack, too, earning the sobriquet, "The Gibraltar of the South." In fact, the fort's fall in January 1865 took an assault of an estimated 8,500 soldiers carried by a large fleet — the largest amphibious landing in American history until World War II. The impact was immense, too, as it represented the last supply line to Robert E. Lee's army in Virginia, which surrendered soon after.

Today, Fort Fisher and the surrounding recreation area trains its proverbial guns on protecting loggerhead sea turtles, piping plovers, and other wildlife that nest in the salt marshes and sandy beaches. The 288 acres include ample recreation for humans, too, including swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, and birdwatching, as at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, just to the north. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, the conservation and entertainment are then combined with education. The same goes for the remains of the fort, now Fort Fisher State Historic Site, which recounts the fort's role in the Civil War era. It's not the only war relic, either, as the site saw action again during World War II, leaving visitable remains.