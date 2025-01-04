Germany's Harz Mountains Boasts A Picturesque Colorful Town With Very Unique Attractions

Wernigerode's colorful streets date back to the early 12th century, and the region remains relatively well preserved, escaping much of the destruction that many German cities and towns experienced during World War II. Today, the town is renowned for its half-timbered houses, with some prominent buildings dating back to 1494, like the impressive town hall in the market square. Other famous buildings that architecture enthusiasts should look out for are the crooked house next to the town hall and Wernigerode's smallest house on the nearby Kochstrasse street.

History buffs will have a lot to explore in Wernigerode. Definitely stop by the iconic castle that overlooks the town. To learn about more recent history, one great option is the Aviation Museum. It is an interesting establishment where you can even try out flight simulators.

Another unique attraction is the Small Harz, a family-friendly miniature park with tiny versions of Harz's most recognizable buildings. Along with checking out the miniature buildings and town, the surrounding national park is also full of amazing activities, like themed gardens, a lookout tower, a miniature golf course, recreational areas, a lakeside promenade, and a restaurant.