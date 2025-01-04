Hidden In New York's Adirondacks Is A Lake Village Renowned As A Creative Cove And Outdoor Paradise

Book an Airbnb or stay at The Lodge at Schroon Lake, the top-rated hotel in town on Tripadvisor. From there, enjoy water sports, boating, and fishing on Schroon Lake. At the Schroon Lake Marina, you can rent boats between Memorial Day and Columbus Day and set out on a day of aquatic fun. The crystal-clear waters are ideal for cruising, and you can anchor at the public beach for a refreshing swim. The beach features a roped-in swimming area, a floating dock, and a grassy field perfect for family picnics. Fishing enthusiasts will find the lake teeming with largemouth bass, salmon, northern pike, and lake trout, making it a hotspot for anglers — including those who like to go ice fishing.

For those who prefer land-based activities, the trails around Schroon Lake are wonderful. On the other side of the lake from the beach is the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area (you can get there from the beach in about 12 minutes by car). This area has numerous hiking trails, one of which is the half-mile Gull Pond trail. Surrounded by fragrant pine trees and dotted with wildflowers, this trail leads to a pond where you can soak in the peaceful beauty of the Adirondacks. For a more elevated adventure, the Mount Severance trail takes you to a height of 1,693 feet, offering excellent views of Schroon Lake and beyond.

Golf enthusiasts can tee off at the Schroon Lake Golf Course, a nine-hole course with sweeping hillside views of Pharaoh Mountain. During winter, the golf course becomes the Schroon Lake Ski Center, a free community downhill ski area. Meanwhile, snowshoeing enthusiasts can explore the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness and Mount Severance trails, now blanketed in snow, for a magical winter experience.