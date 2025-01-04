A Florida 'Oasis Where Art And Nature Work Together' Can Be Found At West Palm Beach's Best-Kept Secret
The glamorous island of Palm Beach is filled with natural beauty and historic architecture, but on your next trip to Florida, venture to West Palm Beach to discover the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, a secret tropical garden wonderland that brims with fine art. The namesake of the gardens, Ann Norton, was born in Alabama in 1905 and moved to New York City during the Great Depression to study art. She later met Ralph Norton, a former president of Acme Steel and an art collector, who also founded the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Today, the modernist museum boasts Florida's largest art collection, ranging from Renaissance masterpieces to Pop Art icons.
However, just a short 10-minute walk from the museum is the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. The tourist spot includes the Nortons' 1925 mansion, Ann Norton's artist studio, and 2 acres of gardens. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this lush sanctuary of art set against a tropical arboretum is a wonder to behold. Here, you can explore how Ann Norton helped pioneer art in the Palm Beach area, and view her exceptional large-scale sculptures found throughout the property.
The Ann Norton Sculpture Garden is a 12-minute drive from the Palm Beach International Airport. Only open from November through June, the gardens, house, and studio are accessible from Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult tickets cost $15 per person. While "Palm Royale" has sparked huge interest in Palm Beach, see how a true '60s socialite and accomplished artist lived at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens just over the Royal Park Bridge.
Visiting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens
Art appreciators, history buffs, and garden lovers will delight in this oasis of sculptures, plants, and flowers. About 250 types of rare tropical plants grow in the Norton gardens, creating a lush backdrop for Ann Norton's sculptures and those on exhibit. Ann Norton's nine large-scale sculptures in brick and granite are found throughout the palm-tree-dotted grounds, which were designed by noted landscape architect Sir Peter Smithers.
Of note is "Seven Beings," a granite masterpiece of seven large-scale androgynous figures. Another monumental piece is "Untitled Horizontal Sculpture" from 1979, an enormous brick sculpture resembling a woman lying down. Inside Ann Norton's charming studio, you can see the smaller models she made for these sculptures, as well as her tools and unfinished projects. The property is anchored by the Norton's elegant home, which was designed in 1925 in the Monterey Revival style, and today showcases rotating exhibits featuring artists such as photographer Slim Aarons, painter Alex Katz, and sculptor Jane Manus.
"So much to learn about palms and cycads plus the restored monumental sculptures of Ann Norton were stunning," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I enjoyed strolling around the garden and chancing upon sculptures, a meditation pond, a reflective pool, and just an overall peaceful, tranquil place." After your visit, get lunch or dinner at nearby Pig Beach BBQ, one of the spots you're most likely to spot a celebrity in Florida. Another great place to explore in West Palm Beach is CityPlace, a beautiful shopping and dining spot where you can experience chic European vibes.