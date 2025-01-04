A Florida 'Oasis Where Art And Nature Work Together' Can Be Found At West Palm Beach's Best-Kept Secret

The glamorous island of Palm Beach is filled with natural beauty and historic architecture, but on your next trip to Florida, venture to West Palm Beach to discover the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, a secret tropical garden wonderland that brims with fine art. The namesake of the gardens, Ann Norton, was born in Alabama in 1905 and moved to New York City during the Great Depression to study art. She later met Ralph Norton, a former president of Acme Steel and an art collector, who also founded the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Today, the modernist museum boasts Florida's largest art collection, ranging from Renaissance masterpieces to Pop Art icons.

However, just a short 10-minute walk from the museum is the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. The tourist spot includes the Nortons' 1925 mansion, Ann Norton's artist studio, and 2 acres of gardens. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this lush sanctuary of art set against a tropical arboretum is a wonder to behold. Here, you can explore how Ann Norton helped pioneer art in the Palm Beach area, and view her exceptional large-scale sculptures found throughout the property.

The Ann Norton Sculpture Garden is a 12-minute drive from the Palm Beach International Airport. Only open from November through June, the gardens, house, and studio are accessible from Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult tickets cost $15 per person. While "Palm Royale" has sparked huge interest in Palm Beach, see how a true '60s socialite and accomplished artist lived at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens just over the Royal Park Bridge.