Lake Tahoe's Gorgeous Shore Is Home To A Rustic, Year-Round Resort For Endless Outdoor Recreation
Lake Tahoe is one of the most pristine and elegant spots in the United States. Straddling the border between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is arguably one of the prettiest locales in the region, with serene beaches and crystal-clear water. Best of all, the lake is perfect for a family-friendly road trip itinerary, making it an ideal vacation option for groups of all ages and sizes.
But while the entire lake is worth visiting, we're narrowing our focus to a century-old resort at the southern tip. Camp Richardson is one of the oldest operating resorts in Lake Tahoe, having opened its doors in 1924.
However, as the name suggests, there's more to Camp Richardson than just the historic hotel. Onsite camping is the main attraction, as the resort sits on 128 acres of natural beauty. So, whether you're the type to rough it in a tent, sit back in an RV, or sleep in a hotel bed, Camp Richardson has something for everyone. Pack up your bags, and see why it's been a hit for the last century.
Getting to know the 100-year-old Camp Richardson
Although Camp Richardson officially celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024, the site has always been a popular destination for both natives and Western settlers. For thousands of years, the native Washoe people lived in and around Lake Tahoe. Then, in the mid-1800s, the Gold Rush brought prospectors and settlers to the area. One such person was a Civil War veteran named Alonzo W. Richardson. He settled on the site in 1884 and, with the help of other nearby campsites, turned the area into a resort in 1924.
Over the last 100 years, Camp Richardson has become a world-class destination for individuals, couples, and families. It's the perfect setting for those who love the outdoors and want to appreciate the natural beauty of the lake and its surroundings.
Best of all, though Lake Tahoe experiences all four seasons, Camp Richardson doesn't close during the winter. So, no matter what weather you prefer, you can enjoy the scenery all year. From hiking and kayaking during the summer to skiing and snowshoeing in the winter, Camp Richardson has something for everyone.
What to do when staying at Camp Richardson in Lake Tahoe
Camp Richardson is next to the town of Lake Valley on the southern shores of the lake. It's close to one of the best skiing resorts in the area, Edgewood Lake Tahoe (although Edgewood is technically in Nevada). If you're coming from Sacramento, the best option is to take Highway 50 heading East. If you're coming from Carson City, you take the highway heading West.
Camp Richardson has five unique lodging options onsite. First, you can stay in the historic hotel, which was built in 1926 and has 27 rooms. Next, you can book a private cabin, giving you the luxury of indoor accommodations but with more room to stretch your legs. Because the resort sits just inland of the lake, these options are not next to the water. For waterside accommodations, you'll have to book at the Beachside Inn, which is next to the Grove Restaurant (also part of the resort). If you're booking with a large group, you can potentially reserve the Richardson House, which hosts up to 20 guests (but spots are limited). Finally, if you have a tent or RV, you can reserve a campsite. That said, tent sites are often closed during the winter, and RV sites are limited.
As far as outdoor activities, you can hike any of the trails in and around Camp Richardson as much as you like. During the winter, you can rent snowshoes or cross-country skis to explore the wilderness like a local. During the summer, you can rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and bicycles. When you get hungry, you can dine at the Grove, buy food at the General Store, or indulge in dessert at the Ice Cream Parlor.