Lake Tahoe's Gorgeous Shore Is Home To A Rustic, Year-Round Resort For Endless Outdoor Recreation

Lake Tahoe is one of the most pristine and elegant spots in the United States. Straddling the border between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is arguably one of the prettiest locales in the region, with serene beaches and crystal-clear water. Best of all, the lake is perfect for a family-friendly road trip itinerary, making it an ideal vacation option for groups of all ages and sizes.

But while the entire lake is worth visiting, we're narrowing our focus to a century-old resort at the southern tip. Camp Richardson is one of the oldest operating resorts in Lake Tahoe, having opened its doors in 1924.

However, as the name suggests, there's more to Camp Richardson than just the historic hotel. Onsite camping is the main attraction, as the resort sits on 128 acres of natural beauty. So, whether you're the type to rough it in a tent, sit back in an RV, or sleep in a hotel bed, Camp Richardson has something for everyone. Pack up your bags, and see why it's been a hit for the last century.