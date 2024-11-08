Lake Tahoe's Best Stretch Of Sand Must Be This Serene Beach With Crystal-Clear Water

Straddling the border between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a stunning natural wonder as not only one of the world's deepest lakes, but also one of the largest alpine lakes in North America. As a major destination for a family-friendly road trip and located only 42 miles southeast of Reno — a walkable hub known as the world's "Biggest Little City" — there's no reason why Lake Tahoe shouldn't be on any nature lover's bucket list, especially if they're fans of crystal-clear water.

There are over 40 beaches that line the shore of Lake Tahoe, including the hardest-to-book beachside campground in America. But the most serene and beautiful option of them all is Sand Harbor, a gorgeous state park located on the eastern side of the lake, just 10 minutes down the road from Incline Village on the Nevada side of the lake. Lake Tahoe has remarkably clear waters thanks to the microscopic zooplankton that keep the lake clean, and they are best appreciated at Sand Harbor, where you can see the full form of the granite boulders that define the park's beauty.

You can view and admire them from the shore, but the best way is really immersing yourself in the ethereal landscape is with a one-of-a-kind kayak experience.

