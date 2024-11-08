Lake Tahoe's Best Stretch Of Sand Must Be This Serene Beach With Crystal-Clear Water
Straddling the border between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a stunning natural wonder as not only one of the world's deepest lakes, but also one of the largest alpine lakes in North America. As a major destination for a family-friendly road trip and located only 42 miles southeast of Reno — a walkable hub known as the world's "Biggest Little City" — there's no reason why Lake Tahoe shouldn't be on any nature lover's bucket list, especially if they're fans of crystal-clear water.
There are over 40 beaches that line the shore of Lake Tahoe, including the hardest-to-book beachside campground in America. But the most serene and beautiful option of them all is Sand Harbor, a gorgeous state park located on the eastern side of the lake, just 10 minutes down the road from Incline Village on the Nevada side of the lake. Lake Tahoe has remarkably clear waters thanks to the microscopic zooplankton that keep the lake clean, and they are best appreciated at Sand Harbor, where you can see the full form of the granite boulders that define the park's beauty.
You can view and admire them from the shore, but the best way is really immersing yourself in the ethereal landscape is with a one-of-a-kind kayak experience.
The best way to experience Lake Tahoe
There are many ways to get out on the water in Lake Tahoe, and in the summer the lake will be filled with boats with fishermen and water skiers, as well as stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers taking advantage of the still waters. There are also myriad options for renting your vessel of choice, but it's worth the premium to explore the lake on a clear kayak.
While you could rent a transparent kayak or paddleboard on your own from outfitters like Clearly Tahoe and Tahoe Paddle Sports, a guided tour guarantees that you will see the best spots and get great photos. This guide-led clear kayak tour on Viator, for example, will arrange transport to Sand Harbor for a direct launch on one of the lake's best kayaking spots. A guide will also be able to provide background information, as Carolina_L writes in her 5-star review of the experience: "All the workers we encountered were so friendly & knowledgeable. You can definitely tell they love what they do & love sharing their passion with others. I would definitely do this tour again when I visit Lake Tahoe."
If you're planning a trip to Lake Tahoe just for the clear kayaking, keep in mind that some rental shops close in the off-season and might not offer winter rentals. However, Clearly Tahoe does offer a special winter tour in their clear-bottom kayaks.