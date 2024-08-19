The Perfect Itinerary For A Family-Friendly Road Trip Around The Iconic Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is considered the largest alpine lake in all of North America, with a depth of 1,645 at its deepest point and a surface area of 191 square miles, according to Keep Tahoe Blue, and it's the second deepest in the country, just behind Crater Lake in Oregon. This large body of water sits in California and Nevada, allowing you to taste a bit of both states during your travels.
Traveling around Tahoe isn't all that long of a road trip if you're in a rush. It only takes about three hours without stops to make it around this stunning body of water in its entirety by car, with the perimeter measuring about a 72-mile drive. That said, there's so much to visit on and around the lake, especially for families, that it's easy to spend a week or longer in the area and still not see everything. That's why it's important to know the things you absolutely must visit and to have an itinerary in mind before setting off on your Lake Tahoe road trip.
Depending on the amount of time you get to spend traveling, you can visit all of the main attractions in about two days. The north and south sides of Lake Tahoe are the most notable, with many people taking short stops on the east and west. However, if you have more time to explore, there are dozens of little coves and hikes that you and your family will love.
Start your trip on the north side of Lake Tahoe
If you're flying in, you'll likely start your trip from Reno, Nevada, putting you near the north end of Lake Tahoe. Once you're on the road, you'll spend about 45 minutes to an hour driving before you reach the lake at Incline Village. If this town isn't where you plan to stop for the night, it still is a great place to take a break, stretch, and get food before going to your final destination.
Depending on when you get in, you may just want to relax at your hotel room for the night and get a nice meal. However, if you manage to make it to Lake Tahoe fairly early in the day, you can jump right in with some exciting adventures. Traveling a little to the west, you can get to King's Beach and Crystal Bay, and see the border between Nevada and California while enjoying the water.
Flume Trail is also near Incline Village and a perfect place for adventurous outdoorsy families. The full path is 20 miles, but there are shorter sections to try out if you only have time for a quick trip. Flume Trail is most known for its biking path and is one of those trails every biker will want to visit at least once in their lifetime. It's a popular mountain biking destination, and there's even a shop nearby to help you get fitted for the perfect bike to rent.
Check out the east side of Lake Tahoe
If you have plenty of time on your vacation, you should try and spend a day or two on the east side of Lake Tahoe. It's filled with different coves and beaches. However, compared to other parts of the lake, this area is lacking in exciting features, which is why it's often quickly glossed over on itineraries shorter than four days.
Some of the beaches and coves you and your family will have a chance to stop and visit on the east coast of Lake Tahoe include: Bonsai Rock, Chimney Beach, and Zephyr Cove. If you are bringing young children, you may want to avoid Secret Cove, Whale Beach, and Creek Beach, which are all clothing optional. It's best to do a little research once you determine where you plan to visit. You can do a few small hikes around the area, get a quick swim in, and enjoy a picnic before continuing down to South Lake Tahoe. If you only have time to stop at one, Zephyr Cove will have you feeling like you're on a Caribbean Island.
Another place on the east side you will want to visit if you have time is the gorgeous Sand Harbor and its surrounding state park. It's the perfect destination for families. Enjoy the clear waters and splash around in the shallow spots, or go further into the lake on a kayak or a paddleboard. While you can bring your own, there are options to rent nearby as well.
Make sure you plan for enough time in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe alone could fill up your vacation itinerary. After spending several days hiking and exploring the lake and surrounding area, you and your family are probably ready to be pampered — and the southern point of Tahoe is the perfect place to do this. There are stunning resorts and hotels in the area, and all sorts of restaurants, stores, and coffee shops. You could spend a day or two exploring the city of South Lake Tahoe.
If you want better views of the lake, the surrounding towns, and forested nature, take a ride high above the ground in Heavenly Village (right next to South Lake Tahoe). There, you can take a 2.4-mile ride in a gondola, with a break halfway up at the observation deck, where you can take pictures and eat snacks to your heart's content. In addition, zip lines and mountain coasters are nearby and fun for all ages.
Of course, you can choose to sit around and relax all day. There is plenty of beach access and places to rent paddleboards and see-through kayaks. South Tahoe isn't short on hiking trails either, with over 100 to choose from, including in Cave Rock State Park. Plenty of camping spots dot the south side of the lake too, if you don't feel like staying in a resort and want to be closer to the great outdoors.
If you have time, don't skip the west side of Lake Tahoe
With South Tahoe having so much to do, some people end their trip before they ever make it to the west side. But it's a shame to miss this last leg of Lake Tahoe, as it's full of parks to explore. DL Bliss State Park is near Rubicon Bay (note the park is currently closed for maintenance). It does feature several beaches perfect for getting on the water or relaxing on a sandy beach, but it also has trails to explore. If you follow the Rubicon Trail, you can go from DL Bliss to Emerald Bay State Park and keep the lake in your sights most of the day. If you stop at Emerald Bay, the crystal-clear waters are one of the best places to snorkel in the United States.
Eagle Falls Trail is another scenic route to explore. As the name suggests, your trip will come across beautiful waterfalls after only hiking for half a mile or so. If you keep up along the path, there is even another body of water waiting for you called Eagle Lake. About 14 miles north, an entirely different hiking path with a similar name waits for you: Eagle Rock Trail. This hike goes uphill until you come to a stunning, open view of Lake Tahoe. If you need a place to stop for the night, check out Tahoe City, which has been ranked as one of the best lake towns in the United States.
The best seasons to visit Lake Tahoe
Most people want to visit Lake Tahoe in the summer. After all, what's better during the hottest months of the year than to play and explore in the water? While the summer is an ideal time to visit in terms of weather and activities, the lake and surrounding areas are just as enjoyable the rest of the year. If you want to avoid the majority of the crowds and still spend time on the crystal-clear waters, late spring and early fall are also great times to visit. Tahoe may be a little too cold for swimming, but kayaking, paddleboarding, and hiking are perfect activities for these seasons.
If you love winter sports and enjoy seeing trees and trails covered in a thick white blanket, Lake Tahoe is still the perfect place for a vacation, just of a different kind. The area is full of winter spirit when the snow starts to fall. After skiing down some impressive slopes, you can go and get a nice drink next to a roaring fire. Ice skating and sledding are also perfect for those who want to enjoy the outdoors during the colder seasons but aren't as much into snowboarding and skiing.
Around Lake Tahoe, there's an average of 18 feet of snow every year, and even more as you get into the mountains surrounding the lake, making for the perfect winter vacation (and especially Christmas). Like in the summer, South Tahoe is the most popular area, but you'll find snowy landscapes and ski resorts along the entire perimeter.