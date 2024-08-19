The Perfect Itinerary For A Family-Friendly Road Trip Around The Iconic Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is considered the largest alpine lake in all of North America, with a depth of 1,645 at its deepest point and a surface area of 191 square miles, according to Keep Tahoe Blue, and it's the second deepest in the country, just behind Crater Lake in Oregon. This large body of water sits in California and Nevada, allowing you to taste a bit of both states during your travels.

Traveling around Tahoe isn't all that long of a road trip if you're in a rush. It only takes about three hours without stops to make it around this stunning body of water in its entirety by car, with the perimeter measuring about a 72-mile drive. That said, there's so much to visit on and around the lake, especially for families, that it's easy to spend a week or longer in the area and still not see everything. That's why it's important to know the things you absolutely must visit and to have an itinerary in mind before setting off on your Lake Tahoe road trip.

Depending on the amount of time you get to spend traveling, you can visit all of the main attractions in about two days. The north and south sides of Lake Tahoe are the most notable, with many people taking short stops on the east and west. However, if you have more time to explore, there are dozens of little coves and hikes that you and your family will love.

