Situated Between Orlando And Jacksonville Is Florida's Second-Largest Lake With Wildlife And Relaxation

Florida is the Sunshine State, but, with apologies to Minnesota, it's also a state of lakes. Florida has over 7,800 lakes, and more than 35 percent of those are located in the region near and north of Orlando in Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties. The area is a playground for those who love the water. Crystal-clear springs bubble up everywhere, and winding rivers and lakes provide miles of shoreline for boating, fishing, wakeboarding, and other recreational activities.

Lake George is the state's second-largest lake after Lake Okeechobee. It's an hour-and-a-half drive north of Orlando, comfortably removed from major cities and the madness of the I-4. The lake is part of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida (over 310 miles). It flows north from near Vero Beach, runs near Orlando, through downtown Jacksonville, and meets the sea at Mayport, a little-known, Old Florida seafood town. Along its route, it widens into several large lakes, including Lake George.

Probably the most unique thing about Lake George is the fact that it's surrounded by conservation lands. In a state known for its cities and resorts, it's a pleasant change and a great spot to see what Old Florida was all about. Lake George Conservation Area, Lake George State Forest, and Ocala National Forest surround the lake. Only a few small communities, including Yellow Bluff and Georgetown, have developed areas overlooking the lake. Many of the protected zones are open for fishing, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, and camping — just a few reasons why Lake George and the St. Johns River are known as some of the most recreational bodies of water in the state.