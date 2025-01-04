Rick Steves says the prescription for culture shock is to embrace differences. Whether you decide that means that you want to visit one of the city's coffee shops (or coffeeshops), Rick Steves assures the readers of his website that there's very little risk of getting them confused. While they're technically not allowed to advertise cannabis products, it's pretty clear what they're selling. Many of them even have Bob Marley-inspired Rastafarian designs to clue you in. If you want to be sure, though, keep your eyes out for a green and white sticker in the window, designating it as a legal cannabis seller.

Once you're inside, make sure to actually ask the person behind the counter for the menu, if you don't see it clearly displayed. There are typically a lot of different varieties to choose from, but proprietors aren't supposed to offer it to you unless you specifically ask to see it. In some coffeeshops you can only see the menu by pressing a button that shines a light on it. It might seem unnecessarily complicated, but it's to ensure that they are complying with the city's laws. Just like actual coffee shops, some coffeeshops sell basic strains while others sell upscale varieties — but on his website, Steves warns that cannabis in Amsterdam is exceptionally strong compared to what American tourists may expect, so it's a good idea to pay attention to what you're buying. Tourists are known for accidentally using far more than they should without realizing it.