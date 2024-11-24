One Of The World's Most Walkable Cities Is A Breathtaking Bucket List Destination In Europe

There are many different ways to explore a city, but one of the best methods to get to know a place is walking around on foot. Of course, that's easier said than done depending on where you go. Cities that are built on fairly uneven or hilly terrain can be difficult (and exhausting) to navigate for some travelers. Luckily, a lot of cities, especially in Europe, are still organized for pedestrians, with well-maintained streets and excellent public transportation for when your destination is just a little out of reach. And one of the best cities for pedestrians is Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

A 2024 study conducted by AllClear Travel Insurance ranked the world's most walkable cities based on topography and the elevation between the highest and lowest points in the city — meaning the flattest cities ranked the highest. At the top of the list was Amsterdam, followed by Rotterdam, also in the Netherlands. Venice, New Orleans, and Kolkata, India, rounded out the top five. Other studies have named cities like Florence the most walkable in the world based on different types of data, such as the distance between attractions. But in terms of how challenging it is to walk, Amsterdam scored a low 20.1 difficulty score out of 100, according to AllClear. Not only can visitors to the so-called "Venice of the North" enjoy the city's excellent cafes and culture, but they can easily get from place to place on foot.

Advertisement