One Of The World's Most Walkable Cities Is A Breathtaking Bucket List Destination In Europe
There are many different ways to explore a city, but one of the best methods to get to know a place is walking around on foot. Of course, that's easier said than done depending on where you go. Cities that are built on fairly uneven or hilly terrain can be difficult (and exhausting) to navigate for some travelers. Luckily, a lot of cities, especially in Europe, are still organized for pedestrians, with well-maintained streets and excellent public transportation for when your destination is just a little out of reach. And one of the best cities for pedestrians is Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
A 2024 study conducted by AllClear Travel Insurance ranked the world's most walkable cities based on topography and the elevation between the highest and lowest points in the city — meaning the flattest cities ranked the highest. At the top of the list was Amsterdam, followed by Rotterdam, also in the Netherlands. Venice, New Orleans, and Kolkata, India, rounded out the top five. Other studies have named cities like Florence the most walkable in the world based on different types of data, such as the distance between attractions. But in terms of how challenging it is to walk, Amsterdam scored a low 20.1 difficulty score out of 100, according to AllClear. Not only can visitors to the so-called "Venice of the North" enjoy the city's excellent cafes and culture, but they can easily get from place to place on foot.
Amsterdam is great for both walking and biking around the city
One of the main reasons Amsterdam is so walkable is because of how flat it is — in fact, the famous canals keep the city just above sea level. While some pedestrian paths can be quite crowded, there are many streets that offer ample walking space. Plus, most attractions in the city are close together, and people can easily stop in the various cafes and shops while going on a walking tour. Some of the best places for pedestrians in Amsterdam are the city squares and the paths near the canals. Along these routes, you can easily navigate over the many bridges to get from one area to another, including the popular and historic Jordaan district. There, you'll find one of the most iconic canals to walk along, the Brouwersgracht. Other amazing areas to stroll around include Vondelpark, the city's largest park, and the Hortus Botanicus garden.
Amsterdam's relative flatness doesn't just make it walkable. It also makes the city very bikeable. The Dutch capital has over 300 miles of bike paths, and cycling is very much part of the culture there. If you're tired of exploring the city on foot, it's easy to rent a bike from one of the many rental companies throughout the city. But if you're near a busy area, just keep in mind that Amsterdam's residents are used to cycling from place to place, so it's important to familiarize yourself with the local norms and rules of the road. Cycling is also common outside of the city limits. If you're around Amsterdam in the spring, one of the most popular places to bike is the Keukenhof Garden in Lisse. Even Rick Steves called biking through Keukenhof "pure bliss."
Amsterdam is famous for its incredible museum district
In addition to the city's excellent parks and pedestrian-friendly streets, one of the best ways to explore Amsterdam is by visiting its museums. Amsterdam is famous for its many world-renowned museums (and they're very easy to get to on foot). Perhaps one of the most famous places in the city to visit is the Anne Frank House, the historical home where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis during World War II. The sobering experience is among the most recommended activities for travelers who want to know more about Amsterdam's history. It's also located close to the city center, about a 20-minute walk from Amsterdam's Centraal Station.
Two other must-visit museums in the city are extremely close to Vondelpark: the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum. The Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands and is dedicated to the Dutch masters, namely Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, and Vincent Van Gogh. The museum also houses important historical artifacts, so no trip is complete for art lovers without seeing this impressive museum. But if you particularly love the expressive art of Van Gogh, you can walk just five minutes down the street to the Van Gogh Museum. This museum is home to some of the painter's most famous works, including "Sunflowers" and many of his self-portraits. In addition, art lovers can see some of the less famous artifacts from his life, like drawings and letters. Amsterdam has over 75 museums and galleries dedicated to art, history, science, and more. If you're planning a trip to the Netherlands, check out our guide on the best experiences you can only have in Amsterdam.