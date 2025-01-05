A Quiet Haven Of Crystal Waters, Majestic Forests, And Adirondack Charm Is A New York Hidden Gem
Hidden deep within the sprawling six million-acre Adirondack Park is the small community of Indian Lake, New York. Whether you're looking to enjoy leisurely walks in the woods, have a heart pounding whitewater rafting adventure, or just spot a moose in the wild, this tiny destination might be the perfect place to relax and reconnect with nature. While it might be little-known, the Hamilton County area, which includes Indian Lake and neighboring Blue Mountain Lake, is welcoming to visitors. One resident told Experience Our Adirondacks: "In some ways, this area is one of the best kept secrets of the Adirondacks ... We really love seeing new faces. I love that other people want to experience what we have."
While the stars of the show are the awe-inspiring Adirondack Mountain Range, hundreds of miles of woodsy hiking trails, the sun rising over the chilly lake, there's more to do in this community than you might expect from a secret little New York lake town with no stoplights. You can camp or stay in a local cottage, spend your morning on the trails, and explore the community in the afternoon. From shops full of handmade gifts and goods to a little local movie theater, you'll find a lot of things to love about this remote community in the mountains.
See the natural beauty of the Adirondacks from the trail
If you're looking to immerse yourself in the stunning Adirondack wilderness, Indian Lake is the place to do it. You have more than 300 miles of trails nearby to choose from. If you're looking for a private hike that won't make you work up a sweat, try the easy, hour-long Pashley Falls Loop which offers you views of the rushing Cedar River, little falls, and maybe the occasional beaver. You probably won't run into any other hikers, so if you're in the mood for a walk alone in the wild, this is a perfect choice (just make sure to look over the safety tips for solo hikes if it's your first time). If you're up for a slightly trickier trek, try the Sawyer Mountain Trail. This route takes you high enough to see the view over the treetops.
If you really want to see the incredible Adirondack views, explore the Fire Tower hikes [pictured]. There are seven fire towers you can hike to and climb up in Hamilton County, two of which are in Indian Lake: Snowy Mountain, which is not too challenging, and Wakely Mountain, which is harder and will require you to traverse some switchbacks in order to get to the fire tower at the top. If you're up for the journey, climbing to the top of these towers will offer you some of the most staggering views in the Adirondacks.
How to spend the night in Indian Lake
If you want to go on an early morning snowmobile ride on Moose River Trail or take a boat out from Indian Lake Marina and watch the sunset over the mountains from the water, you're going to want to spend the night in Indian Lake. If you're ready to fully fling yourself into life in the breathtaking Adirondack wild, you may want to book yourself one of the local campsites. There are more than 100 campsites available in Indian Lake, operated by the New York State DEC, some of which even have boat launches.
If you're looking to spend the night in more comfort than a tent or trailer can provide, consider renting a local lodge or cabin. There are a number of all-season cabins available for rent along the shores of chilly Indian Lake. While you can still enjoy the sights and sounds of nature there, you can also have a hot shower and cook on a real stove. Some even have W-Fi. You can also consider the simple but comfortable Adirondack Trail Motel if you'd prefer to stay closer to the town center than the woods.